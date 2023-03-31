Sports

BAN vs IRE: Shamim Hossain registers his maiden T20I fifty

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Mar 31, 2023, 04:56 pm 2 min read

Shamim Hossain slammed his first T20I fifty (Source: @BCBTigers)

Bangladesh youngster Shamim Hossain batted valiantly against Ireland to bring up his maiden T20I fifty in the final match of the series in Chittagong. His 42-ball 51* was laced with five boundaries and two sixes as he steered the hosts to a somewhat respectable score of 124 at end of 20 overs. However, Ireland sealed the deal, claiming a seven-wicket win.

A watchful knock from Shamim

The 22-year-old Shamim came to the crease when Bangladesh were reeling at 41/4 inside the powerplay. While wickets kept tumbling at the other end, Shamim played a very watchful knock as he stitched small partnerships with Rishad Hossain, and Nasum Ahmed, adding 20 runs for the last wicket as well. He hardly made any error in judgment and smashed five fours and two sixes.

Maiden T20I fifty

Playing in his 15th T20I, Shamim finally managed to get to his maiden fifty. He selected a perfect time to score big as his innings saved Bangladesh from major humiliation. With this knock, the 22-year-old has reached 205 runs in 15 matches in the shortest format of the game. His previous highest score of 31* came against Zimbabwe at Harare back in June 2021.

An off day for the Bangladeshi batters

While Shamim played a solid knock of 51* to save the Bangladesh innings, no other batter including the likes of Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan and Najmul Shanto could even touch the 15-run mark. Bangladesh were 94/8 at one stage and could only manage 124.

How did the Bangladesh innings pan out?

Shakib won the toss and elected to bat first. Having won the series, the hosts were complacent and that was enough for Mark Adair and others to wreak havoc. Bangladesh were reduced 41/5 within seven overs when Shamim smoked his maiden fifty and took them past the 100-run mark. They were folded at 124. Adair finished with 3/25 whereas, Matthew Humphreys scalped 2/10.