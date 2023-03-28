Sports

Shakib Al Hasan eyes 450-wicket mark in T20s: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall Mar 28, 2023

Shakib is Bangladesh's leading wicket-taker in T20Is (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Veteran Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is set to complete 450 wickets in T20 cricket. The 36-year-old can reach this landmark in the 2nd T20I against Ireland on Wednesday. Shakib, the highest wicket-taker among spinners in T20I cricket, will become just the fifth player with over 450 T20 wickets. He also has over 6,700 runs in the format. Here are the key stats.

Why does this story matter?

Taking 450 wickets in T20 cricket is no mean feat!

Shakib would become the first bowler from Bangladesh to achieve this feat.

Dwayne Bravo, Rashid Khan, Sunil Narine, and Imran Tahir are the only bowlers with over 450 T20 wickets as of now.

From the Big Bash League to the Indian Premier League, Shakib has represented several franchises in T20 leagues over the years.

A look at his T20 stats

Shakib, who made his debut in 2006, has featured in a total of 401 T20 matches so far. He has snapped up 446 wickets at an incredible average of 21.57. Shakib is one of the few bowlers to have taken 10 or more four-wicket hauls in the format. The tally also includes four fifers. Shakib also has 6,735 T20 runs to his name.

Double of 450 wickets and 6,500 runs

Shakib will become just the second player with the double of 450 wickets and 6,500 runs in T20 cricket. Bravo, who tops the wickets column with a staggering 615 wickets, has racked up 6,896 runs with the bat.

Second-most wickets in T20I cricket

With 131 wickets in 113 games, Shakib is the leading wicket-taker for Bangladesh in T20Is. While seven players have taken over 100 wickets in the format, Shakib follows only Tim Southee (134). Among Bangladesh players, Mustafizur Rahman is behind Shakib, with 100 scalps. Notably, Shakib has 55, 34 and, 42 wickets in home, away (home of opposition), and neutral venues.

Fifth-best economy rate

Among bowlers with at least 80 T20I wickets, Shakib's economy rate of 6.81 is the fifth-best (full-member team players). The likes of Rashid (6.18), Saeed Ajmal (6.36), Shahid Afridi (6.63), and Wanindu Hasaranga (6.80) are above Shakib on this tally.