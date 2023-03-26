Sports

WPL final, DC vs MI: Meg Lanning elects to bat

Written by Parth Dhall Mar 26, 2023, 07:04 pm 2 min read

Both teams have lost just two games apiece this season (Source: Twitter/@wplt20)

Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians will lock horns in the final of the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL). The two teams have played some excellent brand of cricket this season and would be raring to get their hands on the coveted trophy. Both teams have lost just two games apiece this season. DCW skipper Meg Lanning has won the toss and elected to bat.

Here are the two teams

Delhi Capitals Women (Playing XI): Meg Lanning (captain), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Minnu Mani. Mumbai Indians Women (Playing XI): Yastika Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque.

Pitch report, timing and TV listing

The Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai will host the contest. The surface here has been helpful to batters and fans can expect another high-scoring contest. Meanwhile, spinners can play a significant part in the middle overs. The final will get underway at 7:30 PM IST and will be telecast on Sports18. It can be live-streamed on the JioCinema app.

A look at their campaigns

Both DC and MI won six of their eight games in the league stage, finishing in the top two. DC topped the table due to a higher net run rate. While DC advanced to the final straightaway, MI thrashed UP Warriorz by 72 runs in the Eliminator to join DC. The two sides met twice in the league stage and clinched one match apiece.

Here are the key performers

With 310 runs in eight games, DC skipper Meg Lanning is the leading run-getter this season. Shafali Verma has accumulated 241 runs at a tremendous strike rate of 182.58. For Mumbai, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews, and Harmanpreet have scored over 240 runs. While spinner Saika Ishaque (15) has been MI's most-successful bowler, pacer Shikha Pandey (10) has been DC's best bet with the ball.