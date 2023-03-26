Sports

Women's World Boxing Championships 2023: Nikhat Zareen scripts history

Written by Rajdeep Saha Mar 26, 2023, 06:36 pm 2 min read

Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen has won the gold medal in the 50kg category

Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen has won the gold medal in the 50kg category at the Women's World Boxing Championships. She overcame Vietnam's Nguyen Thị Tam 5-0 in the final bout. Nikhat has scripted history by becoming the second Indian female boxer to win more than one Women's World Boxing Championships gold. Here are further details.

Nikhat's journey in the tourney

Nikhat's journey in the tourney - Semi-finals beat Ingrit Valencia (COL) 5-0, Quarter-final beat Chuthamath Raksat (THA) 5-2, 3rd Round beat Fatima Herrera Alvarez (MEX) 5-0, 2nd round beat Roumaysa Boualam (ALG) 5-0, 1st round beat Anakhanim Ismayilova (AZE) via RSC.

Nikhat achieved these feats by winning the Championships in 2022

Last year, Nikhat became only the fifth Indian women's boxer after Mary Kom, Sarita Devi, Jenny RL, and Lekha KC to win a gold at the event. Six-time champion Mary Kom won the event in 2002, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2010, and 2018. In between, Sarita Devi won the gold in 2006, Jenny RL in 2006, and Lekha KC also in 2006.

Here are her career accolades

Besides her two gold medals at the Women's World Boxing Championships, Nikhat won the gold medal in the women's 50kg light flyweight event at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Nikhat beat Carly MC Naul in the finale by a 5-0 margin with a unanimous decision. Nikhat also won the bronze medal at the 2019 Asian Championships in Bangkok.