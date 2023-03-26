Sports

IPL 2023: Statistical preview of Rajasthan Royals

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Mar 26, 2023

Rajasthan Royals finished runners up last season

The inaugural winners of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Rajasthan Royals have been on a hunt for their second crown. The Royals came very close last season when they lost the finals against the Gujarat Titans. The Royals have a solid squad on offer and will be keen to make their presence felt in IPL 2023. Here we present the statistical preview.

Performance in previous seasons

The Royals defeated Chennai Super Kings in the inaugural 2008 IPL final. But since then they have made it to the playoffs only four times. They finished in the playoffs in 2013, 2015, 2018 and 2022. However, their second appearance in the finals only came last year. They finished with the wooden spoon in 2020. They finished seventh (second-last) twice in 2021 and 2019.

Jos Buttler and his power-packed performances

Jos Buttler has become a metronome for the Royals in recent times. Last season, he amassed 863 runs in 17 matches at 57.53, smashing four centuries and as many fifties. He finished as the highest scorer and won the Orange Cap. Overall, Buttler has smoked 2,831 runs in 82 IPL appearances at 39.87 (SR: 149.70). Interestingly, he is the highest-scoring Englishman in IPL history.

Do you know?

Buttler's 863-run season in 2022 is only the second-highest among runs scored in a single IPL season. He is only behind Virat Kohli's 973 runs in 2016. David Warner holds the third spot with 848 runs also in 2016. Buttler like Kohli smashed 4 centuries.

Sanju Samson will look to lead from the front

Royals skipper, Sanju Samson has grown from strength to strength. The wicket-keeper batter is the highest scorer for the franchise in IPL with 2,849 runs in 110 matches and can breach the 3,000-run mark. Overall for the Royals, Samson has smoked 3,041 runs and needs 57 more to become the highest scorer in all competitions, he is only behind Ajinkya Rahane (3,098).

Do you know?

In his captaincy debut in 2021 against Punjab Kings, Samson smashed a 63-ball 119 and became the first captain to smash a ton on debut. He hammered 12 boundaries and seven sixes but unfortunately couldn't guide the Royals to a win.

A look at their key batters

Devdutt Padikkal provided stability last season by smashing 376 runs in 17 matches. Shimron Hetmyer scored 314 runs in 15 matches at 44.85, striking at 153.92. Yashasvi Jaiswal also managed 258 runs from 10 games last season, but he has had a great domestic season and will be looking to improve on those numbers. Riyan Parag will also be crucial as a finisher.

A look at their key bowlers

Yuzvendra Chahal won the Purple Cap last season as he led the wickets column, scalping 27 dismissals in 17 matches at 19.51. Trent Boult, who picked 16 wickets from 16 matches last season, will lead the pace attack. Ravichandran Ashwin (157 wickets) is the joint-fifth highest wicket-taker in IPL. He could surpass Piyush Chawla (166) and Lasith Malinga (170).

Here's a look at the RR squad for IPL 2023

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Sanju Samson (c & wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler (wk), Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, KC Cariappa, Jason Holder, Donovan Ferreira (wk), Kunal Rathore, Adam Zampa, KM Asif, Murugan Ashwin, Akash Vashisht, Abdul PA, Joe Root.