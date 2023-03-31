Sports

PBKS meet KKR in IPL 2023 Match 2: Statistical preview

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Mar 31, 2023, 04:51 pm 2 min read

Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will kick-start their respective campaigns against each other in Match 2 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). The PCA Stadium in Mohali will host the duel on Saturday (April 1). Both sides missed out on a playoff berth last season and would be raring to make amends. Here is the statistical preview of the contest.

Here is the head-to-head record

The Knights have enjoyed playing against PBKS, having defeated them 20 times in 30 IPL meetings. The remaining 10 games went in Punjab Kings's favor. Notably, the two sides met just once last season and KKR recorded a six-wicket victory in that contest. Andre Russell's unbeaten 31-ball 70 helped the side chase down 138 in 14.3 overs.

Run in previous seasons

Started as Kings XI Punjab, PBKS finished third in the inaugural season. The only other time they reached the playoffs was in 2014 when they lost to KKR in the final. KKR are two-time IPL champions, having lifted the illustrious trophy in 2012 and 2014. They were the runners-ups of the 2021 season. KKR also reached playoffs in 2011, 2016, 2017, and 2018.

Here are PBKS's key performers

PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan is the second-highest run-scorer in IPL history, having slammed 6,244 runs in 206 matches. Sikandar Raza owns 3,346 runs and 87 wickets in 172 T20 appearances. Rahul Chahar picked 14 wickets in 13 matches last season at 25.71. All-rounder Sam Curran scalped 13 wickets in six games in the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup (ER: 6.52).

Here are KKR's key performers

Stand-in skipper Nitish Rana owns the most runs for KKR since his maiden appearance for the franchise in 2018 (1,744). Sunil Narine's economy rate of 6.63 is only second to Rashid Khan (6.37) among bowlers with 100-plus IPL wickets. Andre Russell's career strike rate of 177.88 is the highest for any player in IPL history. N. Jagadeesan slammed five successive List-A tons last year.

Here are the approaching milestones

Russell (1,977) could become the third player to complete 2,000 runs for KKR. Lockie Ferguson requires four wickets to touch the 150-wicket mark in T20 cricket. Dhawan (49) can become the second batter after David Warner (59) to notch 50 scores of 50 or more in iPL. Bhanuka Rajapaksa (2,869) is approaching the 3,000-run mark in the 20-over format.