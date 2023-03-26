Sports

IPL 2023: Here is the statistical preview of RCB

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Mar 26, 2023, 02:30 pm 2 min read

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will aim to end their title drought in the upcoming 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL), starting March 31. Despite having services of several T20 stalwarts, RCB have never been able to go all the way. However, they are the only team to reach playoffs in the last three seasons. Here are the important stats RCB fans need to know.

Run in previous seasons

Though RCB have never laid their hands on the trophy, they have finished as runners-up thrice (2009, 2011, and 2016). Despite finishing in the top four every time since 2020, RCB failed to reach the final even once in this period. Overall, they have finished in the top four on eight occasions in 15 seasons. They endured the wooden spoon twice (2017 and 2019).

Virat Kohli and the art of scoring runs

With 6,624 runs, Virat Kohli is the highest run-getter in IPL history. He is just a half-century away from becoming the second batter after David Warner to record 50 scores of 50 or more in IPL. His tally of five tons is only second to Chris Gayle (6). He owns the record for scoring the most runs in a single season, 973 in 2016.

Do you know?

Kohli is the only player in IPL history to have represented one team in all previous 15 seasons. The 34-year-old also holds the record of making the most appearances for a single franchise in a T20-based competition (223).

Here are the other key batters

Patidar enjoyed a breakthrough IPL 2022 season as he amassed 333 runs in just eight games at 55.5. Since joining RCB in 2021, Glenn Maxwell has accumulated 814 runs in 28 IPL games at 35.39. No other RCB player has scored as many or more runs in the last two seasons. With 468 runs, skipper Faf du Plessis was RCB's highest run-getter last season.

Who are the key bowlers?

Wanindu Hasaranga's tally of 152 T20 wickets is the fourth-highest for a bowler since 2020. Harshal Patel has scalped most wickets in IPL since 2021 (51). He won the Purple Cap for scalping 32 wickets in the 2021 competition. Josh Hazlewood snapped 20 wickets in 12 games last season with an economy rate of 8.1. Michael Bracewell has clocked 21 T20I wickets (ER: 5.36).

Do you know?

RCB own the lowest score in IPL. They were folded for 49 versus Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2017. Meanwhile, the Bangalore-based franchise boasts 109 wins in 227 IPL games (including Super Over wins).