Sports

WPL 2023 auction: Decoding the squad of Royal Challengers Bangalore

WPL 2023 auction: Decoding the squad of Royal Challengers Bangalore

Written by V Shashank Feb 14, 2023, 02:34 pm 3 min read

Smriti Mandhana emerged as the costliest bid in the WPL auction (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

The Royal Challengers Bangalore roped in a star-studded cast at the concluded Women's Premier League (WPL) auction. They broke the bank to acquire Indian opener Smriti Mandhana while bringing in the Australian duo Ellyse Perry and Megan Schutt. On paper, RCB have one of the strongest squads in the tournament. They are one of the must-see teams in WPL. Here, we decode RCB's squad.

Presenting RCB's squad for WPL 2023

RCB spent Rs. 11.9 crore to buy 18 players at the concluded auction. The tally comprises 12 Indian and six overseas players. Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine﻿, Ellyse Perry, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Erin Burns, Disha Kasat, Indrani Roy, Asha Shobana, Kanika Ahuja, Dane van Niekerk, Preeti Bose, Poonam Khemnar, Komal Zanzad, Megan Schutt, Sahana Pawar, Heather Knight, Shreyanka Patil.

Key buys during the auction

Mandhana emerged as the costliest bid at the auction. The stylish Indian opener fetched a whooping Rs. 3.4 crore. Four-time Women's T20 World Cup winner, Perry, joined forces with RCB for Rs. 1.70 crore. The all-rounder will accompany Heather Knight and Sophie Devine. RCB shelled out Rs. 1.50 crore to garner Renuka Singh. Wicket-keeper batter Richa Ghosh grabbed a deal worth Rs. 1.90 crore.

A star-studded cast

RCB have a well-rounded attack for WPL. Mandhana, who has whacked 2,651 WT20I runs, is a huge plus at the top. The likes of Perry, Knight, Devine, and Dane van Niekerk offer value on both batting and bowling fronts. Ghosh gave a glimpse of her hard-hitting ability in the Australia T20Is at home last year. Meanwhile, Singh is a threat with the new ball.

Who will lead RCB?

Mandhana would be the go-to option as captain for RCB. She owns a 6-5 win-loss record while leading India Women in T20Is. She led the Trailblazers to a title in the 2019 Women's T20 Challenge. Knight, who captains England in WT20Is, is another viable candidate. Perry can also be considered for the job. She captains Sydney Sixers in the Women's Big Bash League.

Here are the five franchises

The Adani Group attained the Ahmedabad-based franchise for Rs. 1,289 crore. The Mumbai-based side was bagged by Mumbai Indians (MI) owners for Rs. 912.99 crore. Owners of Royal Challengers Bangalore bought the Bengaluru-based side for Rs. 901 crore. Delhi Capitals (DC) owners bagged the Delhi-based team for Rs. 810 crore. Capri Global acquired the Lucknow-based side for Rs. 757 crore.

WPL to get underway on March 4

The opener of the inaugural WPL will be played on March 4. The competition will conclude on March 26. A total of 22 games will be played across two venues in Mumbai - DY Patil Stadium and Cricket Club of India (CCI).