Here's why Chennai Super Kings can win IPL 2023

Written by Parth Dhall Mar 30, 2023, 09:30 pm 3 min read

CSK will take on GT in the IPL 2023 opener

Four-time winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on reigning champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in the opener of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) on March 31 in Ahmedabad. The Yellow Army will have redemption in mind, having finished second last in the previous season. And they have resources aplenty to make a turnaround. Here's why CSK can win their fifth IPL title.

Never rule out the Dhoni factor!

One can never rule out the Dhoni factor! Mahendra Singh Dhoni is set to return to lead the Super Kings. It will likely be the last dance for the legendary wicketkeeper-batter, who has been CSK's backbone. And, Dhoni would want to hang his boots by yet again claiming the silverware. Expect the 41-year-old to go out all guns blazing from the opener.

The presence of floaters in the roster

Skipper Dhoni has designed his core in a profound manner this time. The Yellow Army have Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Ambati Rayudu, and Mitchell Santner among others in their ranks. Each of these all-rounders can bat and bowl in any given situation in the match. If we include Dhoni and Deepak Chahar on this list, CSK's batting goes on till number nine.

A blend of youth and experience

Over the last few years, CSK have been tagged as the 'Dad's Army'. However, this time, they have a blend of youth and experience. Chahar, Simarjeet Singh, and Tushar Deshpande bolster the pace attack. Meanwhile, Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad solidify the top order.

The form of CSK's opening pair

Gaikwad and Conway are likely to open for CSK in the impending season too. Both of them have a dynamic approach and know how to shift gears. Gaikwad smashed four tons in the 2022/23 Vijay Hazare Trophy for Maharashtra. He also finished as the second-highest run-scorer of the tournament. Meanwhile, Conway has fared well for New Zealand across formats of late.

CSK return to their fortress

The IPL returns to its home-and-away format, with all 10 teams scheduled to play seven games at their home venues. This means CSK will get to play seven games at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, a venue where they rule the roost. Dhoni outfoxes the opposition with his spinners at this venue. Notably, the Yellow Army have won 40 of their 56 IPL games here.

Impact Player rule can power CSK in Chennai

IPL 2023 will see the introduction of the Impact Player rule. The teams will name four substitute players apart from their main starting line-up. Later, at any point in time, they can use these subs as their 'Impact Player'. This rule will be fruitful for CSK in Chennai as Dhoni could rotate his spinners accordingly on the pitches there.