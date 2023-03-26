Sports

List of records Virat Kohli can break in IPL 2023

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Mar 26, 2023, 09:54 am 3 min read

Kohli is the highest run-getter in IPL history

The 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) is just around the corner and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are gearing up to resume the hunt for their maiden title. Their former skipper, Virat Kohli will be critical to their success. Kohli is the highest run-getter in IPL history and would be raring to extend his tally. Here are the records Kohli can break this season.

Most runs in IPL history

With 6,624 runs in 223 games, Kohli owns the most runs in the competition's history. Shikhar Dhawan (6,244) is the only other batter with over 6,000 IPL runs. While Kohli averages 36.19, his strike rate reads 129.14. The tally includes 44 fifties and five centuries. His highest IPL score of 113 was recorded versus Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in 2016.

7,000 runs loading for Kohli

Kohli requires 376 runs to become the first batter to complete 7,000 runs in a franchise-based T20 competition. Notably, he is the only player in IPL history to have played all previous 15 seasons for one franchise.

50 fifty-plus scores in IPL

Kohli is just a half-century away from becoming the second batter to record 50 scores of 50 or more in IPL. His current tally of 49 such scores in IPL is only second to David Warner (59). Meanwhile, Dhawan stands at par with Kohli in this regard. Rohit Sharma (41) is the only other active player with over 40 scores of 50 or more.

Most tons in IPL

Kohli requires two tons to surpass his former teammate Chris Gayle in terms of most IPL centuries. While the latter owns six tons in the competition, Kohli (5) holds the second place in the list alongside Jos Buttler. Four of Kohli's five tons came in the 2016 season. Last year, Buttler became only the second player to slam four tons in a single season.

100 catches loading for Kohli

Besides being a batting juggernaut, Kohli has been a brilliant fielder as well. He needs seven grabs to complete 100 catches in IPL as a fielder. ﻿Suresh Raina (109) and Kieron Pollard (103) are the only players with this feat currently. Rohit (94) is the only other player with more IPL catches than Kohli. Dhawan (92) can also touch the 100-catch mark.

Kohli set to go past Finch

With 11,326 runs in 360 games at 40.88, Kohli is currently the fifth-highest run-getter in T20 history. He can displace former Australian captain Aaron Finch (11,392) in the fourth position. Gayle (14,562), Pollard (12,528), and Shoaib Malik (12,175) occupy the top-three slots in this list. Notably, Kohli boasts 85 half-centuries and six tons in T20 cricket. He has a strike rate of 133.01.

Here are Kohli's other IPL records

Kohli has made the most appearances for a single franchise in a T20-based competition (223). He owns the record for scoring the most runs in a single IPL season, 973 in 2016. No other batter has scored 900-plus runs in a single season. Kohli is the only player to be involved in three double-century stands (2 with AB de Villiers and 1 with Gayle).

Key details about IPL 2023

Defending champions Gujarat Titans will meet Chennai Super Kings on March 31 in the tournament opener of IPL 2023. Faf du Plessis' RCB will kick-start their campaign against Mumbai Indians (MI) on April 2. IPL will return to its familiar home and away format with all ten teams scheduled to play seven games at their home venue and seven away.