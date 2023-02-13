Sports

WPL 2023 auction: Teen sensation Shweta Sehrawat joins UP Warriorz

Written by V Shashank Feb 13, 2023, 05:53 pm 2 min read

Shweta Sehrawat smashed 297 runs at 99.00 in ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Indian Under-19 sensation, Shweta Sehrawat has joined UP Warriorz for a sum of Rs. 40 lakh. She joins Alyssa Healy, Tahlia McGrath, and Deepti Sharma at Warriorz. The batting all-rounder was the leading run-getter in the inaugural edition of the ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup in South Africa. She smacked 297 runs in the tournament while averaging a phenomenal 99.00. Here's more.

Sehrawat guides India to an ICC title

Sehrawat played an invaluable part as India Women lifted the maiden U-19 T20 World Cup honor last month. Her scores read 92*, 74*, 31*, 21, 13, 61*, and 5. She smacked 297 runs while striking at 139.43. She smashed 50 fours, the most by a player in the competition. England's Grace Scrivens (293) and Sehrawat were the only two players with 200-plus runs.

A look at the five franchises

The Adani Group attained the Ahmedabad-based franchise for Rs. 1,289 crore. The Mumbai-based side was bagged by Mumbai Indians (MI) owners for Rs. 912.99 crore. Owners of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bought the Bengaluru-based side for Rs. 901 crore. Delhi Capitals (DC) owners bagged the Delhi-based team for Rs. 810 crore. Capri Global acquired the Lucknow-based side for Rs. 757 crore.

Who is Shweta Sehrawat?

Sehrawat plays for Delhi in domestic cricket. She first played for Delhi women's under-19 team in October 2018. She debuted for Delhi women in March 2021. She notched her maiden List-A hundred (118) against Meghalaya Women. Sehrawat made her Women's Twenty20 debut in April 2022. She was coached by Dipti Dhyani, a former Indian women's cricketer, at Karnail Singh Stadium in Delhi.

A prolific run-getter!

In November 2022, Shweta led the India B team to a title in the Women's Under-19 Challenger Trophy. She was the leading run-scorer, with 163 runs at 40.75. She also captained India A to a title in the Women's Under-19 quadrangular series, featuring Sri Lanka Under-19, West Indies Under-19, and India B. She aggregated 164 runs while striking at a mouth-dropping rate of 151.85.