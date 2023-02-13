Sports

WPL 2023 auction: A look at most expensive Indian players

Written by V Shashank Feb 13, 2023, 08:31 pm 3 min read

Smriti Mandhana was picked by Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs. 3.4 crore

There were plenty of eye-grabbing bids in the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) auction on Monday. India's Smriti Mandhana broke the bank, snatching a sum of Rs. 3.40 crore at a base price of Rs. 50 lakh. Rising sensation Jemimah Rodrigues and seasoned all-rounder Deepti Sharma found lucrative deals as well. We look at the costliest Indian players from the auction.

Smriti Mandhana (Rs. 3.40 crore)

Dashing Indian opener, Mandhana, was the costliest player in the WPL auction. She will ply her trade for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Mandhana has been a vital part of India's batting line-up for the last few years. The swashbuckler is the seventh-highest scorer in WT20Is. She has piled up 2,651 runs for India Women at 27.32, hitting 20 half-centuries (HS: 86).

Deepti Sharma (Rs. 2.60 crore)

Star Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma will serve UP Warriorz. The Lucknow-based franchise splashed Rs. 2.60 crore to seal her services. In 88 WT20Is, Sharma has compiled 914 runs at an average of 26.11 (50s: 2). With the ball, she has scalped 97 wickets (economy: 6.12). She is one of five players to take at least 90 wickets and hammer over 900 runs in WT20Is.

Jemimah Rodrigues (Rs. 2.20 crore)

India's batting star Jemimah Rodrigues will represent Delhi Capitals (DC). The Capitals acquired Rodrigues for Rs. 2.20 crore, outclassing UP Warriorz and Mumbai Indians in the bidding race. In a career spanning over four years, Rodrigues has clobbered 1,628 runs from 76 matches at an average of 30.71 (SR: 113.44). The 22-year-old is India's fourth-highest run-scorer in the format.

Shafali Verma (Rs. 2.00 crore)

Stylish Indian opener Shafali Verma joins Delhi Capitals for Rs. 2.00 crore. A match-winner on her day, Verma is India's fifth-highest run-getter in WT20Is. She has whacked 1,264 runs across 52 matches, striking at an impressive rate of 134.46. She has notched five fifties to date. Notably, Verma-led India Women recently won the inaugural ICC U-19 T20 World Cup in South Africa.

Vastrakar and Ghosh (Rs. 1.9 crore each)

All-rounder Pooja Vastrakar and wicket-keeper batter Richa Ghosh garnered bids worth Rs. 1.90 crore each. Vastrakar was roped in by Mumbai Indians. The right-arm medium owns 29 wickets in 44 WT20Is at an average of 23.27 (economy: 6.07). She has also scored 257 runs while striking at 120-plus. Ghosh, who joins RCB, has smacked 458 runs in 31 T20Is while striking at 135.50.

A look at the five franchises

The Adani Group attained the Ahmedabad-based franchise for Rs. 1,289 crore. The Mumbai-based side was bagged by Mumbai Indians (MI) owners for Rs. 912.99 crore. Owners of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bought the Bengaluru-based side for Rs. 901 crore. Delhi Capitals (DC) owners bagged the Delhi-based team for Rs. 810 crore. Capri Global acquired the Lucknow-based side for Rs. 757 crore.