NZ vs SL, 2nd ODI: Hosts aim to seal series

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Mar 26, 2023, 09:50 am 3 min read

NZ won the opener by 198 runs (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

After registering a record 198-run win in the opener, New Zealand will look the seal the three-match series versus Sri Lanka in the second ODI on Tuesday (March 28). The Lankans were humiliated in their previous outing as they were folded for a paltry 76 while chasing 275. Many loopholes in their side were exposed. Here's the preview of the second game.

How did the first game pan out?

SL won the toss and opted to bowl at Auckland's Eden Park. Several NZ batters threw away their starts. While Finn Allen made 51, Daryl Mitchell (47), Glenn Phillips (39), and debutant Rachin Ravindra (49) made handy contributions. Chamika Karunaratne claimed four wickets as the hosts were folded for 274. In reply, SL surrendered against Henry Shipley's brilliance as the pacer claimed a fifer.

Timing, TV listing, and pitch report

The second ODI will start from 6:30 AM (IST) onward. Fans can get access to live streaming in India on the Amazon Prime mobile and TV app. The Hagley Oval in Christchurch will host the duel. The track here is known to favor pacers with the average first innings score reading 248. Sides batting first have won 12 of the 24 ODIs played here.

A look at the head-to-head record

New Zealand are ahead of Sri Lanka in terms of head-to-head record in ODIs. The Kiwis own 50 wins and 41 defeats against the Lankans in the format (Tie: 1, NR: 8). At home, the Black Caps have 29 victories in 44 ODIs versus SL. While 12 games landed in Sri Lanka's favor, three matches were abandoned.

Can the Lankans forge a comeback?

As the Lankans were entirely outplayed in the opener, not many are expecting them to bounce back emphatically. Angelo Mathews (18) scored the most for them. Their bowlers, however, did pretty well by taking wickets at regular intervals. While the Kiwis would be confident, their batters would like to kick on after getting starts. Shipley would be raring to replicate his heroics.

A look at the Probable XI of both sides

NZ Probable XI: Finn Allen, Chad Bowes, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (captain & wicket-keeper), Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Blair Tickner SL Probable XI: Nuwanidu Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wicket-keeper), Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka

Here are the key performers

Shipley's 5/31 in the opener are the second-best figures by an NZ bower versus SL in ODIs. Daryl Mitchell displayed his all-round brilliance in the first ODI, scoring 47 and claiming 2/12 in three overs. Chamika Karunaratne recorded his best ODI bowling figures in the opener (4/43). Angelo Mathews owns 484 runs and 12 wickets in 26 ODIs versus New Zealand.

