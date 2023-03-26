Sports

Women's World Boxing Championships: India's Saweety, Ghanghas clinch gold medals

Written by Rajdeep Saha Mar 26, 2023, 12:32 am 2 min read

Nitu Ghanghas (48kg) and Saweety Boora (81kg) etched their names in Indian boxing history

Nitu Ghanghas (48kg) and Saweety Boora (81kg) etched their names in Indian boxing history as they won gold medals after notching contrasting wins at the Women's World Boxing Championships in New Delhi. Ghanghas outplayed Lutsaikhan Altansetseg of Mongolia in the 48kg category final by a unanimous 5-0 verdict. Saweety defeated Wang Lina of China in the 81kg category final.

India have won two gold medals

Ghanghas and Saweety's wins have seen India open their account in the ongoing tournament. India are in second place courtesy of the two golds. China are atop with six medals in their bag (G2 S1 B3).

Indian pugilist Ghangas won a gold medal at CWG 2022

At the 2022 Commonwealth Games, Ghangas had given India a gold medal in boxing. She dominated the women's 48kg category final against England's Demie-Jade Resztan, winning 5-0 (unanimous decision). She was superb throughout the 2022 CWG event. In the semis, she prevailed over Canada's Priyanka Dhillon as she notched an RSC (Referee Stops Contest) win in the minimum weight category.

Boora claims her second Women's World Boxing Championships medal

Haryana's Boora claimed her second Women's World Boxing Championships medal, including a maiden gold. She had earlier won a silver medal back in 2014 in the same weight category (light heavyweight). Boora is also a three-time medallist at the Asian Championships, winning the gold in 2022, Amman.

Ghanghas and Boora join an elite list

Ghanghas and Boora join an elite list that includes six-time champion Mary Kom (2002, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2010 and 2018), Sarita Devi (2006), Jenny RL (2006), Lekha KC (2006), and Nikhat Zareen (2022) in terms of winning a gold in this prestigious event.

The Indian boxing quartet can add more records

The Indian boxing quartet can create history at the Women's World Boxing Championships. India have an opportunity to match their previous best record from the 2006 event when they claimed four golds. Nikhat Zareen (50kg) and Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) will be in action on Sunday. Nikhat can become the second Indian female boxer to win more than one World Championships gold.

