Sports

Commonwealth Games: Indian puglist Nitu Ghangas wins gold medal

Written by Rajdeep Saha Aug 07, 2022, 03:37 pm 1 min read

Nitu Ghangas has given India a gold medal in boxing at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Sunday. Nitu dominated the women's 48kg category final against England's Demie-Jade Resztan, winning 5-0 (unanimous decision). She was superb throughout the 2022 CWG event. In the semis, Nitu prevailed over Canada's Priyanka Dhillon as she notched a RSC (Referee Stops Contest) win in the minimum weight category.

Twitter Post Nitu wins gold

🥇NITU WINS GOLD!! 🤩



2️⃣time World Youth medalist Nitu Ghanghas wins 🥇at #CommonwealthGames2022 on debut



With this win, the pugilist has won a spot on the list of #Boxing A-listers🤩



Brilliant!!



Let's #Cheer4India#India4CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/PvZ4qVWJuW — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 7, 2022

Information How did Nitu reach the semis?

Nitu reached the semis of the women's minimum weight division (over 45-48kg) when her opponent Nicole Clyde of Northern Ireland abandoned the bout. Eight boxers participated in this category and four of them reached the semis.

Strandja Memorial Strandja Memorial Boxing: Nitu won gold medal earlier this year

Earlier this year, Nitu won a gold medal at the 73rd Strandja Memorial Tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria. Notably, she prevailed 5-0 over Italy's Erika Prisciandaro, a former youth world championship bronze-medallist. Nitu dictated her bout by producing a wonderful counter-attacking performance, She ended up taking full advantage of her longer reach and taller frame to dominate the scenes.