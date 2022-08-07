Commonwealth Games: Indian puglist Nitu Ghangas wins gold medal
Nitu Ghangas has given India a gold medal in boxing at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Sunday. Nitu dominated the women's 48kg category final against England's Demie-Jade Resztan, winning 5-0 (unanimous decision). She was superb throughout the 2022 CWG event. In the semis, Nitu prevailed over Canada's Priyanka Dhillon as she notched a RSC (Referee Stops Contest) win in the minimum weight category.
🥇NITU WINS GOLD!! 🤩— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 7, 2022
2️⃣time World Youth medalist Nitu Ghanghas wins 🥇at #CommonwealthGames2022 on debut
With this win, the pugilist has won a spot on the list of #Boxing A-listers🤩
Brilliant!!
Let's #Cheer4India#India4CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/PvZ4qVWJuW
Nitu reached the semis of the women's minimum weight division (over 45-48kg) when her opponent Nicole Clyde of Northern Ireland abandoned the bout. Eight boxers participated in this category and four of them reached the semis.
Earlier this year, Nitu won a gold medal at the 73rd Strandja Memorial Tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria. Notably, she prevailed 5-0 over Italy's Erika Prisciandaro, a former youth world championship bronze-medallist. Nitu dictated her bout by producing a wonderful counter-attacking performance, She ended up taking full advantage of her longer reach and taller frame to dominate the scenes.