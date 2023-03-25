Sports

SA vs WI, Rovman Powell slams match-winning 18-ball 43*: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Mar 25, 2023, 11:50 pm 1 min read

West Indies beat South Africa in a rain-hit first T20I (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Rovman Powell struck an 18-ball 43* as West Indies beat South Africa in a rain-hit first T20I at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. The match was reduced to 11 overs per side after rain and SA posted 131/8. David Miller struck a 22-ball 48. However, WI were off to a flier before Powell let his intention know by slamming a whirlwind knock.

Powell lights up Centurion

Powell's 43* was laced with five sixes and one four. He had a strike rate of 238.89. He came at the crease following the departure of Nicholas Pooran as WI were 66/3. After Johnson Charles' departure (76/4), Powell scored the bulk of the runs in a 36-run stand alongside Romario Shepherd. He smashed 22 runs from boundaries off Bjorn Fortuin in the 8th over.

900-plus runs for Powell

In 56 matches, Powell has now raced to 933 runs at 24.55. He has a strike rate of 137.41. Powell made his first appearance against the Proteas in 20-ver format. It's now his third 40-plus score in away matches (home of opposition).