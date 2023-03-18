Sports

SA vs WI: Shai Hope slams his 14th ODI ton

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Mar 18, 2023, 09:04 pm 2 min read

Shai Hope slammed his 14th ODI hundred (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Newly elected skipper Shai Hope led the charge for West Indies by hammering his 14th ODI century against South Africa in the 2nd ODI at Buffalo Park, East London. Riding on Hope's impressive ton, the visitors posted a mammoth 335/8 in 50 overs. Hope's 128* proved to be decisive for WI. He slammed five fours and seven sixes. Here's more.

2,000 away ODI runs for Shai Hope

Hope's 14th ODI ton has seen him race to 4,436 runs at 49.84. Versus SA, the right-handed batter smashed his maiden century in what was his maiden game. Hope has now surpassed 2,000 ODI runs away (home of opposition). He has piled up 2,053 runs at 66.22. He slammed his 10th away ODI century.

Key partnerships with Pooran and Powell

Hope came to bat when WI were 71/2 and they soon lost Brandon King. After that, Hope and former captain Nicholas Pooran (39) stitched an 86-run stand, taking WI past the 150-run mark. Pooran perished in the 24th over before Hope amassed another crucial 80-run partnership with Rovman Powell(46), taking the visitors beyond the 230-run mark. He shared a 40-plus stand alongside Alzarri Joseph.

How did the West Indies inning progress?

WI won the toss and elected to bat and they were off to a great start. Kyle Mayers and Brandon King stitched a 67-run opening stand. However, Hope was the only player who finished with a 50+ score. Pooran and Powell also played their roles with two crucial partnerships, helping WI reach 335/8. Geral Coetzee (3/57) was the pick of the bowlers.