WPL 2023 Eliminator: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by Rajdeep Saha Mar 23, 2023, 04:26 pm 2 min read

Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz will battle it out in the Eliminator clash of the Women's Premier League 2023 season. MI had finished second in the five-team table behind Delhi Capitals and the Warriorz took 3rd place. Whoever wins the Eliminator, heads straight into the final where DC will be waiting. Ahead of a crunch contest, here is the preview.

Pitch report, timing and TV listing

The surface at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai has been helpful to batters and fans can expect a high-scoring thriller. Both teams are sorted in terms of quality batters. Spinners will also be in the game. The Eliminator will start at 7:30 PM IST and will be telecast on Sports18. Live Streaming can be done on the JioCinema app.

Probable XI of the two teams

Mumbai Indians Probable XI: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque UP Warriorz Probable XI: Shweta Sehrawat, Alyssa Healy (c and wk), Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Simran Shaikh, Parshavi Chopra, Anjali Sarvani, Soppadhandi Yashasri, Shabnim Ismail

A top-quality contest on offer

MI claimed five successive wins and were flying before two successive defeats saw them get scathed as they settled for second place. MI won their last league clash. UP Warriorz have been inconsistent throughout its campaign. However, they took 3rd place with 4 wins and 4 defeats. Harmanpreet Kaur leads MI's charge. For UPW, Alyssa Healy and Sophie Ecclestone hold the cards.

A look at the key performers

UP Warriorz star Tahlia McGrath is the second-highest scorer in WPL 2023 with 295 runs under her belt. She has hammered four fifties. For Mumbai, Hayley Matthews has scored 232 runs and Harmanpreet follows suit with 230. With the ball, Ecclestone leads the charge in WPL 2023 with 14 scalps at 14.00. Amelia Kerr of MI has 13 scalps alongside Saika Ishaque.

A look at the Fantasy Dream11 options

Dream11 option 1: Alyssa Healy, Harmanpreet Kaur, Tahlia McGrath (c), Kiran Navgire, Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt (vc), A Kerr, Sophie Ecclestone (c), Saika Ishaque, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Issa Wong Dream11 option 2: Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur, Tahlia McGrath (c), Kiran Navgire, Hayley Matthews, Grace Harris (vc), A Kerr, Sophie Ecclestone (c), Saika Ishaque, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Issa Wong