Sports

IPL 2023, DC: Squad analysis, schedule, Probable XI, and verdict

IPL 2023, DC: Squad analysis, schedule, Probable XI, and verdict

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Mar 24, 2023, 02:53 pm 4 min read

David Warner will lead DC

Delhi Capitals (DC) will resume their quest for a maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title in the upcoming 2023 edition, starting March 31. As injured Rishabh Pant will miss out this season, veteran Australian batter David Warner will lead the team. Meanwhile, DC will kick-start their campaign against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on April 1. Here we decode DC's squad.

Key signings at the auction

DC didn't make many changes to their squad in the 2022 season. Uncapped Indian pacer Mukesh Kumar (Rs. 5.5 crore) was their most expensive purchase in the 2023 auction. Besides, they bought Phil Salt (INR 2 crore), Manish Pandey (INR 2.4 crore), and Rilee Rossouw (INR 4.6 crore) to bolster their batting department. Veteran pacer Ishant Sharma bagged Rs. 50 lakh from the franchise.

Run in the previous seasons

The Delhi-based franchise finished in the top four in three of the first five seasons. They then missed out on a playoff spot for six successive seasons. DC finished with the wooden spoon thrice in this period (2013, 2014, and 2018). What followed was three consecutive playoff appearances. They reached their maiden final in 2020, where they lost to eventual champions Mumbai Indians (MI).

A look at DC schedule (1/3)

April 1: vs Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow at 7:30 PM IST April 4: vs Gujarat Titans in Delhi at 7:30 PM IST April 8: vs Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati at 3:30 PM IST April 11: vs Mumbai Indians in Delhi at 7:30 PM IST April 15: vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bengaluru at 3:30 PM IST

A look at DC schedule (3/3)

May 13: vs Punjab Kings in Delhi at 7:30 PM IST May 17: vs Punjab Kings in Dharamsala at 7:30 PM IST May 20: vs Chennai Super Kings in Delhi at 3:30 PM IST

A look at DC schedule (2/3)

April 20: vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Delhi at 7:30 PM IST April 24: vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad at 7:30 PM IST April 29: vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Delhi at 7:30 PM IST May 2: vs Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad at 7:30 PM IST May 10: vs Chennai Super Kings in Chennai at 7:30 PM IST

A look at DC's squad

Squad: David Warner (captain), Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Khaleel Ahmed, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Vicky Ostwal, Phil Salt, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw

Who'll keep wickets for DC?

DC are yet to announce Pant's replacement. Adding to their woes, Sarfaraz Khan, who was likely to perform the wicket-keeping duties, will miss out on a few games due to a hairline fracture. This means England's Phil Salt, the only other keeper in the current squad, will have to play. This would keep T20 veterans Rovman Powell and Rilee Rossouw on the bench.

A look at DC's probable XI

DC's probable XI for the opening match: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner (captain), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Phil Salt (wicket-keeper), Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya.

What are the strengths?

The Capitals have a solid top order with the trio of Prithvi Shaw, Warner, and Mitchell Marsh forming the top three. Powell and Rossouw are the backups in this regard. Manish Pandey can be the floater in the line-up. Left-arm spinners Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav have done well in international white-ball cricket lately. Anrich Nortje and Khaleel Ahmed are the key pacers.

Here are the weaknesses

The side is lacking in terms of specialist middle-order batters. Salt and Rossouw have batted in the top three for the major part of their T20 career. Moreover, Pandey's strike rate in recent times doesn't make him a potent lower-order batter. Lalit Yadav and Axar Patel will have the onus to play the finisher's role. They must find a way to fit in Rovman Powell.

Verdict: DC have a mountain to climb

The Capitals must zero on in an Indian keeper to field their best overseas composition. However, their middle and lower order is likely to remain an issue. DC have a solid bowling unit but the uncertainties in batting could hurt them. All these factors make IPL 2023 a challenging season for DC. They must make Delhi their fortress to finish in the top four.