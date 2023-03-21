Sports

Heinrich Klaasen hammers a century as SA beat West Indies

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Mar 21, 2023, 11:17 pm 2 min read

Heinrich Klaasen brought up his hundred in only 54 balls (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Heinrich Klaasen hammered his second ODI century as South Africa won the 3rd ODI against West Indies in Potchefstroom. Courtesy of his knock, the hosts avoided series defeat as it remained 1-1 after the first ODI was rained out. Klassen's 61-ball 119* saw the hosts chase down West Indies' target of 260 in 29.3 overs. Here we decode his brilliant innings

A blazing century from Klaasen

When Klaasen came to the crease, SA were reeling at 87/4. The 31-year-old stitched a crucial half-century stand with David Miller to steady the ship. He also added 103 runs with Marco Jansen (43) to bring the hosts home. Klaasen brought up his century, having faced 54 balls. He finished on 119* from 61 balls, hammering 15 fours and five sixes.

2nd ODI century and 1,000 runs

The 31-year-old dasher has raced to 1,052 runs in 34 ODIs. This was his second ODI century alongside five half-centuries in this format. He averages 40.46 while striking at 104.05. Klaasen became the 30th SA batter to reach 1,000 ODI runs.

Fourth fastest ODI hundred by a South African

As per ESPNcricinfo, Klassen also registered the fourth-fastest ODI ton by a South African (54 balls). AB de Villiers has smashed the fastest and the third fastest ton in 31 and 52 balls respectively for South Africa. Whereas Mark Boucher (44 balls) takes the second spot in terms of the fastest ODI ton by a Proteas batter.

How did the match pan out?

Aiden Markram invited WI to bat first. The visitors were off to a decent start until Kyle Mayers got dismissed. Brandon King (72) was the only player to cross the 50-run mark as WI could only post 260. Jansen and Imaad Fortuin claimed two scalps each. In reply, SA were reeling at 87/4 until Klaasen, David Miller, and Jansen steadied the ship.