New Zealand's Henry Shipley claims fifer versus SL: Key stats

Mar 25, 2023

New Zealand pace sensation Henry Shipley recorded a brilliant five-wicket haul in the opening ODI versus Sri Lanka. He claimed figures worth 5/31 in seven overs as the Kiwis won the contest by 198 runs. Notably, Shipley, who was standing in just his fourth ODI, became the 27th Kiwi bowler to clock a five-wicket haul in ODI cricket. Here we look at his stats.

A fiery spell from Shipley

Chasing 275 at Auckland's Eden Park, the Lankans never got going as Shipley's fiery opening spell took them by storm. He dismissed Pathum Nissanka (9), Kusal Mendis (0), Charith Asalanka (9), and opposition skipper Dasun Shanaka (0) inside the first 10 overs. The youngster then returned to dismiss Chamika Karunaratne (11) and completed his fifer. SL hence got bundled out for just 76 runs.

Second fifer in List-A cricket

With this fifer, Shipley has now raced to eight wickets in four ODIs at a brilliant average of 20.25. His economy rate is dot six. Meanwhile, this was Shipley's second fifer in 43 appearances in List-A cricket. He now owns 46 wickets in the format at a 41-plus average. Notably, the 26-year-old has also smoked three half-centuries in 50-over cricket.

Second-best figures by a Kiwi bowler versus SL

Shipley's 5/31 are the second-best figures by an NZ bowler versus Sri Lanka in ODIs. Only Richard Hadlee is ahead of the youngster in this regard, having claimed 5/25 in the 1983 Bristol ODI. Meanwhile, Danny Morrison (5/40) and Matt Henry (5/30) are the only other NZ bowlers with an ODI fifer against the Lankan team.

How did the game pan out?

Several NZ batters got starts in the contest but none of them were able to kick on. While Finn Allen made 51, Daryl Mitchell (47), Glenn Phillips (39), and debutant Rachin Ravindra (49) made handy contributions as NZ were folded for 274. Pacer Chamika Karunaratne claimed four wickets. In reply, SL surrendered against Shipley's brilliance and lost the game.