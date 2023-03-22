Sports

Kuldeep Yadav dismisses Carey for the fifth time in ODIs

Written by Parth Dhall Mar 22, 2023, 07:47 pm 2 min read

Kuldeep took 3/56 in the 3rd ODI (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav continues his exploits for India across formats. He took three wickets in the 3rd ODI against Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Notably, Kuldeep got rid of Alex Carey for the fifth time in the 50-over format. Like Kuldeep, all-rounder Hardik Pandya also picked a three-fer as Australia were rolled over for 269. Here are the key stats.

Kuldeep takes 3/44 in eight overs

Kuldeep was once again on the money. He exploited the spin-friendly conditions of the Chennai track. Kuldeep dismissed David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne in quick succession. He then got rid of Carey to complete a three-fer. His ball that removed Carey grabbed eyeballs as it spun sharply from the leg-stump to knock the off-stump. Kuldeep conceded 56 runs (10 runs), including a maiden.

Kuldeep makes Carey his bunny

Kuldeep dismissed Australian wicket-keeper Carey for the fifth time in ODI cricket. As per Cricbuzz, Kuldeep hasn't dismissed any other batter more than thrice in the format. Notably, Carey averages just 12.2 against Kuldeep, having scored 61 runs off 63 balls (ODIs).

Who has dismissed Carey most times?

Kuldeep has now dismissed Carey most times in ODI cricket (5). He broke the record of England's Adil Rashid, who has uprooted the Australian batter on four occasions in the format. Interestingly, no other bowler has dismissed Carey more than two times (ODIs).

Carey has been under the scanner

Carey, who made his ODI debut in January 2018, has struggled to get going on the tour of India. He managed scores of 36, 10, 0, 7, 3, and 0 in the Border-Gavaskar series. The left-handed batter did not bat in the 2nd ODI in Visakhapatnam. Although Carey was off to a solid start in the third ODI, he failed to capitalize (38).

Second-most ODI wickets in 2023

Kuldeep now has the second-most wickets in ODI cricket this year among full-member players. He has raced to 15 wickets from eight matches at an average of 21.13. The tally includes an economy rate of 5.41. Kuldeep is only behind his compatriot Mohammed Siraj in terms of ODI wickets in 2023. The latter tops the overall list with 19 wickets.