Dinesh Chandimal smokes his 25th Test fifty, surpasses Arjuna Ranatunga

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Mar 20, 2023, 09:46 am 1 min read

Chandimal scored 62 off 92 balls (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Veteran Sri Lanka batter Dinesh Chandimal scored a fighting half-century in his side's second innings in the ongoing second and final Test versus New Zealand. The star batter brilliantly tackled the Kiwi bowlers and ended up scoring 62 off 92 deliveries. Notably, this was Chandimal's 25th half-century in Tests. He also surpassed SL legend Arjuna Ranatunga in terms of Test runs.

A valiant effort from Chandimal

Notably, Sri Lanka were asked to follow on as they could only manage 164 in reply to NZ's 580/4 (declared). Chandimal, who scored a handy 92-ball 37 in his first outing, made another handy contribution. He joined forces with Dhananjaya de Silva (98), and the duo added 126 runs for the fifth wicket, taking SL past the 240-run mark. Blair Tickner eventually dismissed Chandimal.

A look at his Test career

Sri Lanka's 10th-highest run-getter in Tests, Chandimal has now raced to 5,116 runs in 72 games at an impressive average of 43.35. The tally includes 13 tons and 25 fifties. He went past his compatriot Arjuna Ranatunga (5,105) in terms of Test runs. ﻿Angelo Mathews (7,118) and Dimuth Karunaratne (6,230) are the only active Lankan batters with more Test runs.