Kane Williamson slams sixth Test double-century, completes 8,000 runs

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Mar 18, 2023, 08:40 am 1 min read

Williamson is NZ's highest run-getter in Tests (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Kane Williamson clocked his sixth double-century in Tests in the ongoing second and final game against Sri Lanka. During the course of his knock, he also became the first New Zealand batter to complete 8,000 runs in Tests. Meanwhile, it was overall his 28th century in Tests. He has truly been stellar in the longest format. Here are his stats.

Another composed knock from Williamson

Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bowl at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. Williamson arrived in the middle with the scorecard reading 87/1. He batted with precision and sent the Lankans further on the back foot. It must be noted that Williamson recorded a triple-century stand with Henry Nicholls for the third wicket. The latter also touched the three-figure mark.

Williamson joins this elite list

Williamson has equaled greats like Marvan Atapattu, Virender Sehwag, Javed Miandad, Younis Khan, Ricky Ponting, and Sachin Tendulkar in terms of double-tons in Tests. Among active players, only former Indian skipper Virat Kohli (7) boasts more double-centuries in the longest format. While no other Kiwi batter owns as many or more Test double-tons, Brendon McCullum (4) trails Williamson in this regard.