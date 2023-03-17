Sports

IND vs AUS: Mitchell Starc stars with 3/49 in defeat

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Mar 17, 2023, 09:14 pm 2 min read

Mitchell Starc spearheaded the Australian bowling attack (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Mitchell Starc spearheaded the Australian bowling attack with aplomb in the first ODI against India. The experienced speedster claimed three crucial wickets atop to put the hosts under pressure (39/4). He finished with 3/49 but could not help the visitors win the match as India bagged a five-wicket win in 39.5 overs. Here are further details.

A disciplined spell from Mitchell Starc

Starc understood that the typical Test-match length will trouble the Indian batters. His first scalp was of Virat Kohli with a fuller inswinging ball to trap the latter LBW. Starc got two in two as he trapped Suryakumar Yadav with another inswinger as the ball struck the back pad. Later he removed Shubman Gill, courtesy of a great catch from Marnus Labuschagne.

How did the match pan out?

India won the toss and invited Australia to bat and apart from Mitchell Marsh's 65-ball 81, none of the batters looked comfortable as the visitors were folded for 188. Mohammed Siraj (3/29) and Mohammed Shami (3/17) were the stars with the ball. In reply, India were reeling at 83/5 until KL Rahul (75*) and Ravindra Jadeja (45*) stitched a superb 108-run stand.

Here's a look at Starc's ODI numbers

In 108 matches, Starc has mustered 214 scalps at 22.06 with an economy of 5.09. He is the fifth-highest wicket-taker for Australia in this format, behind Glenn McGrath, Brett Lee, Shane Warne, and Mitchell Johnson. Starc is one of the only 14 Australians to pick 20+ ODI wickets against India. His best figures versus India (6/43) came in Melbourne back in 2015.