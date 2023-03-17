Sports

KL Rahul hammers a match-winning 75* versus Australia: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Mar 17, 2023, 08:57 pm 2 min read

Indian batter KL Rahul hammered a fluent 75* (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Indian batter KL Rahul hammered a fluent 75* versus Australia in the first ODI of the three-match series on Friday. India were 16/3 when Rahul came to the crease. Shubman Gill departed as India were reduced to 39/4. Rahul added two pivotal stands alongside Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja respectively to help India chase down Australia's 189-run target. Here are further details.

Rahul smashes his 13th ODI fifty

Rahul knew he had to play a significant knock to steer India home. He played intelligently and faced 91 balls for his 75*. His knock was laced with seven fours and a six. He has now raced to 1,945 runs at 46.30. He registered his 13th ODI fifty. Versus Australia, the versatile Rahul has accumulated 351 runs at 50.14 (50s 3).

Rahul shares two pivotal stands

Rahul and Pandya got together for the fifth wicket and shared a 44-run stand. Pandya managed a 31-ball 25. Meanwhile, Jadeja lent his voice, slamming an unbeaten 45. A 108-run stand for the sixth wicket saw India clinch a win.

India claim a five-wicket win

Australia lost an early wicket before Mitchell Marsh and Steve Smith added a solid 72-run stand. Marsh shared another 50-plus stand alongside Marnus Labuschagne. Australia were 139/3 before Labuschagne fell and then India picked wickets in a pile. Hosts India were off to a shocking start before Rahul (75*) shared two crucial stands alongside Hardik Pandya and Jadeja (45*) to get his side home.