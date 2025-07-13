Lamborghini's Temerario GT3 supercar is meant for the racetrack 

Lamborghini has unveiled the Temerario GT3, a race-ready version of its latest supercar. The new model is the first competition car to be based on the Temerario platform, and will compete in international GT3 series from next year. The automaker has stripped off the hybrid system from the road car version due to GT3 regulations, and replaced it with a modified turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine producing around 550hp.

Design evolution Purpose-built racing machine The Temerario GT3 is a purpose-built racing machine, unlike its predecessor, the Huracan GT3. The entire design, engineering, and production process was done in-house at Lamborghini's Sant'Agata Bolognese facility. This new model features a simplified aluminum spaceframe chassis to comply with GT3 racing regulations. A removable rear subframe has been introduced for race gearbox installation and quicker service during races.

Safety features Roll cage integrated for safety The Temerario GT3 comes with a roll cage integrated into the main frame to meet FIA safety standards. The overall chassis design emphasizes ease of access and structural integrity for endurance racing. The race car is fueled by a revised version of the road-going twin-turbocharged, 4.0-liter V8 engine, now producing around 550hp. It features smaller turbochargers, titanium connecting rods, and recalibrated software for an optimal power band that is suited to endurance racing formats.

Design features Body panels designed for quick replacements The carbon composite body panels of the Temerario GT3 are designed with modularity in mind. The front and back are one-piece units, while the floor has been divided into four pieces for quick replacements. The body design includes facilites to control airflow for brake, radiator, and turbocharger cooling while maintaining a visual connection to the production model.