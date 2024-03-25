Next Article

What's next for Audi after ending production of R8 supercar

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:14 pm Mar 25, 202404:14 pm

What's the story The final model of Audi's legendary R8 supercar has rolled off the assembly line at the company's Bollinger Hofe facility in Heilbronn, Germany. The concluding unit was a striking Vegas Yellow coupe from the Performance Quattro Edition, complete with a carbon fiber outer package and 20-inch wheels. This signifies the cessation of R8 production, with Audi yet to announce any direct successor.

Extended production of Audi R8 due to increased orders

The original plan was to cease R8 production by the close of 2023. However, an unexpected increase in customer orders following Audi's announcement about discontinuing the sports car, led to a production extension until March 2024. Despite this late surge in demand, which saw sales rise by 49% to hit 1,591 units in 2023, the R8 remained as Audi's least-sold global product.

Volkswagen Group's V10 engine nears its end

The end of the R8 also signifies a move toward phasing out Volkswagen Group's V10 engine. Lamborghini, another brand under the group, is slated to discontinue its Huracan model later this year, which shares its engine with the R8. The remaining production run of this model has already been pre-sold, indicating that customers can no longer order a supercar powered by this naturally aspirated 5.2-liter engine.

Lamborghini prepares successor

In contrast to Audi, Lamborghini plans to unveil a successor to its discontinued model this year. In June 2023, Lamborghini confirmed it had adequate funds for developing a new model independently without sharing costs with Audi. The upcoming model is anticipated to be a plug-in hybrid with a downsized petrol engine. While there have been whispers from Audi officials about a potential all-electric replacement for the R8, no definitive plans have been disclosed yet.