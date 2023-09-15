New Audi A6 Avant e-tron spotted testing: Check design features

New Audi A6 Avant e-tron spotted testing: Check design features

September 15, 2023

The upcoming A6 Avant e-tron will be built on Audi's PPE platform. Representative image (Photo credit: Audi)

Audi is gearing up to reveal the new-generation A6 Avant e-tron for the global markets soon. In the latest development, a near-production-ready mule has been spotted doing test runs in a camouflaged avatar. With Audi's commitment to having 30 EVs by 2025, the A6 Avant E-Tron could be a significant addition to their line-up, offering advanced powertrain technology. The sleek, low-slung station wagon will likely sport red brake calipers and Pirelli P Zero tires in its final form.

Its overall design hints at the EV's performance-focused nature

The Audi A6 Avant e-tron's test mule showcases a camouflaged front clip with sleek LED headlamps and secondary lights mounted beneath. The lower light section sits on the top of larger side vents, reaching down to the bottom of the fascia. The vehicle's low, sleek stance and e-tron branding indicate that it could be a high-performance model. It aligns with Audi's goal of making EVs account for 50% of their sales by 2030.

It will be built on the new PPE platform

The A6 Avant e-tron is anticipated to feature a powertrain similar to the Q6 e-tron. The latter boasts dual electric motors in an all-wheel-drive configuration and develops 469hp. Built on the PPE (Premium Platform Electric) architecture, the exact technical details of the powertrain remain unknown. Audi is expected to release more details regarding the launch of the A6 e-tron in the coming weeks. It will also be shedding light on its advanced powertrain technology and performance capabilities.

