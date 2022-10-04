Auto

#EndOfAnEra: Audi reveals the last V10-powered R8 GT sports car

Written by Athik Saleh Oct 04, 2022, 01:13 pm 2 min read

The Audi R8 V10 GT weighs 20kg less than the standard R8 V10 RWD (Photo credit: Audi)

It is time to say goodbye to a legendary car. We knew this day was coming, but that doesn't make this less hard. German automaker Audi has unveiled the last R8 GT with a V10 engine. The limited edition R8 V10 GT RWD is the swan song of the company's legendary 5.2-liter V10 engine. The car is based on the rear-wheel drive R8.

Context Why does this story matter?

Earlier this year, we bid adieu to Aston Martin's legendary V12 engine. Now, it's the turn of what many describe as one of the best engines ever made - Audi's 5.2-liter V10.

What makes the V10's final act more special is that it comes in an R8 GT. If goodbyes can be measured, this ought to be one of the best ever.

Exteriors The car sports blacked-out Audi rings and R8 GT badge

Audi R8 V10 GT RWD has an aerodynamic body made from carbon fiber, a blacked-out trapezoidal grille, four rings in black, a front splitter, and sleek headlamps. It is flanked by side skirt covers and 20-inch forged wheels. The rear end is graced by an "R8 GT" badge. It is offered in Matte Suzuka Gray, Tangorot Metallic, and Daytona Gray Metallic.

Information It is powered by a 612hp, naturally aspirated 5.2-liter engine

The Audi R8 V10 GT RWD draws power from a 5.2-liter, naturally aspirated, V10 engine that generates a maximum power of 612hp and a peak torque of 560Nm. The mill is paired to a 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox and a rear-wheel drive.

Interiors The four-wheeler features a black cabin with red accents

Audi R8 V10 GT RWD has a two-seater cabin, black buckets seats with red accents and seat belts, individually numbered plaque under the gear lever, automatic climate control, and an armrest. The car packs a touchscreen infotainment console with the latest connectivity options. It has all the standard safety features, including airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, parking camera, and vehicle stability control system.

Information Audi R8 V10 GT RWD: Pricing and availability

The Audi R8 V10 GT RWD will arrive in dealerships in 2023. Only 333 cars will be available for purchase. In Germany, the prices will start at €225,000 (around Rs. 1.8 crore).