2023 Bentley Flying Spur Speed breaks cover: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Sep 07, 2022, 02:55 pm 2 min read

2023 Bentley Flying Spur Speed runs on a 6.0-liter W12 engine (Photo credit: Bentley)

Bentley has unveiled the 2023 Flying Spur Speed for the global markets. The sedan will only be available with a potent 6.0-liter, twin-turbocharged W12 petrol engine. The British carmaker calls it the "most driving-focused" model and it will sit above the 'S' variant in the Flying Spur line-up. The car will be offered with the 'Touring Specification' and 'Blackline Specification' upgrade packages.

Context Why does this story matter?

Ever since its inception in 1919, Bentley has been known for creating luxurious vehicles for the global car markets. The British car marque is currently a subsidiary of the Volkswagen Group.

The brand introduced the Flying Spur line-up in 2019, with an intention to replace its aging flagship model, the Mulsanne.

The 2023 iteration of the 'Speed' variant gets subtle cosmetic tweaks.

Exteriors The sedan gets circular LED headlights and 22-inch alloy wheels

The 2023 Bentley Flying Spur Speed has a typical three-box silhouette and features a muscular bonnet, a large grille with a dark tint treatment, circular LED headlights, crystal-like DRLs, and a front air splitter. The sedan is flanked by ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and 22-inch alloy wheels available in gloss black, dark tint, or silver finish. Squared-out LED taillights are available at the rear end.

Information It is offered with a 626hp, W12 engine

The Flying Spur Speed draws power from a potent 6.0-liter, twin-turbocharged W12 petrol engine that is mated to an 8-speed ZF DCT gearbox. The mill churns out a maximum power of 626hp at 6,000rpm and a peak torque of 900Nm between 1,500-5,000rpm.

Interiors The car features racetrack-inspired carbon fiber and 'Dinamica' trims

On the inside, the Flying Spur Speed uses racetrack-inspired carbon fiber and 'Dinamica' material on various panels on the dashboard and doors. It features a luxurious cabin with premium leather upholstery, ventilated seats, ambient lighting, multi-zone climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a digital instrument cluster, a 21-channel sound system, and a 12.3-inch infotainment panel. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and cameras.

Information 2023 Bentley Flying Spur Speed: Pricing

The pricing and availability details of the 2023 Bentley Flying Spur Speed are yet to be revealed. However, we expect it to be priced significantly higher than the standard model, which starts at Rs. 3.22 crore (ex-showroom) in India.