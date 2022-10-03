Auto

Suzuki Access 125 gets new dual-tone color scheme: Check features

Suzuki Access 125 is powered by a 124cc, single-cylinder engine (Photo credit: Suzuki)

Japanese automaker Suzuki is offering its popular scooter, the Access 125, in an all-new shade. The Access 125 Ride Connect and Special Editions are now available in a Solid Ice Green/Pearl Mirage White dual-tone color scheme. Both disc and drum brake variants of the vehicle are offered in the new shade. Barring the new color option, the scooter remains unaltered.

Suzuki launched the Access 125 scooter in India in 2007. It has remained a hit since then.

The company has constantly brought updates to the two-wheeler to keep it fresh and appealing. The introduction of the new dual-tone color scheme is a strategy to keep the youth interested in the scooter.

There is no time better than the festive season to bring some changes.

Design The scooter features a Bluetooth-enabled digital console

The Suzuki Access 125 sports an indicator-mounted front apron, an oval-shaped headlamp surrounded by chrome highlights, a flat footboard, a single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail, and a side-mounted exhaust. The scooter packs an all-LED lighting setup, Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument console, a USB socket, and rides on alloy wheels. It can store five liters of fuel.

Information It draws power from a 124cc, air-cooled engine

The Suzuki Access 125 is powered by a 124cc, single-cylinder, four-stroke, air-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 8.6hp and a peak torque of 10Nm. The mill is linked to a CVT gearbox. It also has Suzuki Eco Performance Technology for better power delivery.

Safety The two-wheeler has CBS for better handling

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Suzuki Access 125 is equipped with either a disc or drum brake on the front wheel, a drum brake on the rear wheel, and Combined Braking System (CBS) for better braking performance. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a swingarm on the rear end.

Information Suzuki Access 125: Pricing

In India, the Suzuki Access 125 Special Edition is priced at Rs. 83,000. The drum brake variant of Ride Connect will set you back by Rs. 85,200, while the disc brake model costs Rs. 87,200.