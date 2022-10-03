Auto

Which Tata Tiago EV variant offers the most value-for-money?

Which Tata Tiago EV variant offers the most value-for-money?

Written by Pradnesh Naik Oct 03, 2022, 05:25 am 3 min read

Tata Tiago EV delivers a claimed range of up to 315km (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Tata Motors has taken the wraps off the Tiago EV, its most affordable all-electric vehicle to date. It is offered with a Permanent Magnet Synchronous (PMS) electric motor linked to either a 19.2kWh or 24kWh battery pack. The hatchback is available in four trim levels: XE, XT, XZ+, and XZ+ Tech Lux. But which variant offers the best value-for-money? Let's find out.

Context Why does this story matter?

Tata Motors is one of the biggest EV makers in India with a market share of 87%.

The brand is also considered the pioneer of mass-produced electric vehicles on our shores.

The Tiago EV is the third Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) from the homegrown automaker, after the immensely successful Nexon EV range and Tigor EV.

Variant #1 Tiago EV XE

The XE model is available with body-colored bumpers, blue accents, halogen headlamps, ORVMs, wrap-around taillights, and steel wheels. Inside, the five-seater cabin features fabric seat upholstery, automatic climate control, a digital instrument cluster, TPMS (Tire Pressure Monitoring System), a puncture repair kit, over 45 connected car features, dual airbags, and driving modes. It gets the smaller 19.2kWh battery pack with a range of 250km.

Variant #2 Tiago EV XT

The XT models get all features from the XE trim. It flaunts body-colored door handles, auto-folding ORVMs, steel wheels with full-size wheel covers, and body-colored B-pillars. Additionally, it has a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, a 4-speaker sound system, a multifunctional steering wheel, and a flip-type key with a remote locking function. It is offered with either a 19.2kWh (250km) or 24kWh (315km) battery pack.

Variant #3 Tiago EV XZ+

The XZ+ variant gets additional feel-good features such as automatic projector headlights, DRLs, 14-inch "Hyperstyle" alloy wheels, rain-sensing wipers, and a rear wiper/defogger. On the inside, it gets a knitted headliner, height-adjustable driver seat, rear power outlets, a cooled glovebox, a 4-tweeter and 4-speaker sound system, a rear-view camera, and cruise control. It gets the same powertrain options as the XT trim.

Variant #4 Tiago EV XZ+ Tech Lux

The range-topping XZ+ Tech Lux model gets every feature from all the lower variants. Additionally, it has a contrasting black-colored roof and an electric tailgate release button. Inside, the cabin has premium perforated leatherette upholstery on the seats, a start/stop button, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. All powertrain options are available in this trim level.

Information Tata Tiago EV: Pricing and availability

In India, the Tata Tiago EV ranges between at Rs. 8.49 lakh and Rs. 12.29 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The order books will open on October 10. The prices are introductory and are applicable only to the first 10,000 customers.