Auto

Limited-run Toyota FJ Cruiser Final Edition breaks cover: Check features

Limited-run Toyota FJ Cruiser Final Edition breaks cover: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Oct 03, 2022, 12:05 am 2 min read

The Toyota FJ Cruiser Final Edition will come with single-tone beige paint scheme (Photo credit: Toyota)

Toyota has showcased the Final Edition version of its rugged FJ Cruiser for the Middle Eastern markets. The SUV will be produced in a limited run of just 1,000 units. The Japanese automaker has been slowly phasing out the model from other markets in recent years due to diminishing demand. The special edition car pays homage to the retro-styled, compact SUV.

Context Why does this story matter?

The FJ Cruiser was conceptualized by Toyota as a successor to the legendary FJ40 SUV from the early 1960s.

The Japanese carmaker combined the modular underpinnings of the Tacoma with the rugged body of the Bandeirante (series 40 Land Cruiser from the Brazilian market) for the retro-styled compact SUV.

With the focus shifting toward full-size SUVs, the brand is now discontinuing the capable off-roader.

Exteriors The SUV flaunts a clamshell bonnet and designer alloy wheels

The Toyota FJ Cruiser Final Edition has a retro-inspired look and flaunts a muscular clamshell bonnet with an air scoop, a sleek black grille, round headlights, a skid plate, blacked-out bumpers, and a wide air dam. The SUV is flanked by ORVMs, flared wheel arches with black cladding, and designer alloy wheels. Wrap-around taillights and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel are available at the rear.

Information It is backed by a 4.0-liter, V6 engine

The FJ Cruiser Final Edition is powered by a 4.0-liter, naturally-aspirated, V6 petrol engine that is mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 5-speed automatic gearbox, with an electronically-locking rear differential. The mill generates 270hp of maximum power and a peak torque of 380Nm.

Interiors It gets dual-tone leatherette upholstery and Active Traction Control (A-TRAC)

On the inside, the FJ Cruiser Final Edition has a rugged-looking all-black dashboard and features dual-tone leatherette upholstery on the seat. The SUV gets power windows, manual AC, A-pillar-mounted grab handles, a multifunctional steering wheel, and an analog instrument cluster with a multi-information display. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags, Active Traction Control (A-TRAC), Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), Crawl Control, ABS, and EBD.

Information Toyota FJ Cruiser Final Edition: Pricing

The pricing and availability details of the Toyota FJ Cruiser Final Edition are yet to be revealed. However, we expect the limited-run SUV to carry a premium over the standard model, which starts at AED 1,56,900 (roughly Rs. 34.87 lakh).