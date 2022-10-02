Auto

Jawa 42 Bobber v/s Royal Enfield Meteor 350: Features compared

Written by Pradnesh Naik Oct 02, 2022, 05:11 pm 3 min read

Jawa Motorcycles has launched an all-new neo-retro motorcycle, the 42 Bobber, in India. It is a bobber-styled offering from the brand and falls under the sub-500cc cruiser segment, which is currently dominated by the Royal Enfield Meteor 350. Both the motorcycles feature a feet-forward riding stance and flaunt retro-inspired looks along with modern elements like all-LED lighting setup. But which one is better?

Context Why does this story matter?

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is one of the best-selling motorcycles in the sub-500c cruise category, not just in India, but also in the UK. It offers balanced handling characteristics with comfortable ergonomics.

However, the bike has been challenged in recent years by the capable Forty Two model from the Classic Legends-owned Jawa Motorcycles.

The all-new 42 Bobber aims to dethrone the reigning champion.

Design Jawa 42 Bobber looks attractive with a 'floating' rider-only saddle

Jawa 42 Bobber has a muscular teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a round headlamp unit, a wide handlebar, a large rear fender, wire-spoked wheels, a two-way adjustable rider-only saddle, and a negative-backlit LCD instrument cluster. Royal Enfield Meteor 350 flaunts a 15-liter teardrop-shaped fuel tank, split-type seats with a backrest, a large windscreen, alloy wheels, and a circular headlight. Both bikes get an all-LED lighting setup.

Performance The 42 Bobber is offered with a powerful 31hp engine

The 42 Bobber is powered by a 334cc, SOHC, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine that develops 30.6hp of maximum power and 32.74Nm of peak torque. It is linked to a 6-speed gearbox. The Meteor 350 draws power from a 349cc, air-cooled, J-series, single-cylinder mill that produces a maximum power of 20.2hp and a peak torque of 27Nm. It is paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

Safety Both the bikes feature dual-channel ABS and telescopic front forks

For the safety of the rider, both the 42 Bobber and Meteor 350 come equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better braking performance. Suspension duties on both motorcycles are taken care of by telescopic forks at the front. On the rear, the 42 Bobber gets a mono-shock unit, while the Meteor 350 has twin shock absorbers.

Our verdict Jawa 42 Bobber v/s Royal Enfield Meteor 350

In India, the Jawa 42 Bobber ranges between Rs. 2.06 lakh and Rs. 2.09 lakh, while the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is priced between Rs. Rs. 2.01 lakh and Rs. 2.19 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). While Meteor 350 is the segment leader in terms of sales, our vote goes in favor of the 42 Bobber for its better power figures and attractive neo-retro looks.