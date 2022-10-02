Auto

Toyota cars get costlier in India again: Check revised pricing

Written by Pradnesh Naik Oct 02, 2022, 03:17 pm 3 min read

Select Toyota Fortuner variants are costlier by Rs. 77,000 (Photo credit: Toyota)

Toyota has increased the prices of its cars in India for the second time this year. The hike goes up to Rs. 1.85 lakh. Popular models such as the Fortuner, Innova Crysta, Camry, and Vellfire are affected by the latest price revision. This move is likely done by the Japanese automaker to counter the rising input costs as well as the global semiconductor shortage.

Context Why does this story matter?

Toyota is the second largest automaker in the world. It competes in a wide variety of vehicle segments.

In India, the Japanese marque is known for its reliable engines, with diesel models of the Innova able to cross the highly coveted 1,00,000km milestone.

The latest price hike isn't unexpected but it might dent the company's overall sales.

Car #1 Toyota Innova Crysta: Price starts at Rs. 17.45 lakh

Toyota Innova Crysta is now dearer by up to Rs. 23,000. The MPV has a sculpted bonnet, a chromed grille, projector headlights, and designer alloy wheels. Inside, the seven/eight-seater cabin gets ventilated front seat, an electric sunroof, an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, and multiple airbags. It is powered by a 2.4-liter diesel engine in two tunes (148hp/343Nm, 148hp/360Nm), and a 2.7-liter petrol unit (164hp/245Nm).

Car #2 Toyota Fortuner: Price begins at Rs. 32.59 lakh

Toyota Fortuner has received a hike of up to Rs. 77,000 on select variants. The SUV flaunts a muscular bonnet, swept-back LED headlights with integrated DRLs, wrap-around taillights, and roof rails. The spacious cabin features ambient lighting, an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console, multiple airbags, and a 360-degree-view camera. It draws power from a 2.8-liter diesel engine (201hp/500Nm) and a 2.7-liter petrol mill (164hp/245Nm).

Car #3 Toyota Camry: Available at Rs. 45.25 lakh

The prices of the Toyota Camry have increased by up to Rs. 90,000 in India. The sedan flaunts sleek LED headlights with DRLs, a wide air dam, and 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Inside, the luxurious cabin features three-zone climate control, a 10.0-inch infotainment system, and nine airbags It has a potent hybrid powertrain comprising a 2.5-liter petrol engine linked to an electric motor (176hp/221Nm).

Car #4 Toyota Vellfire: Costs Rs. 94.45 lakh

Toyota Vellfire has become costlier by Rs. 1.85 lakh after the price revision. The MPV flaunts split-type LED headlights, sleek LED taillamps, a raked windscreen, and diamond-cut alloy wheels. The seven-seater cabin has premium leather upholstery, reclining rear seats, and a 17-speaker JBL sound system. It runs on a 115hp/198Nm hybrid setup comprising a 2.5-liter petrol engine paired with dual electric motors.