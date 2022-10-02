Auto

Upcoming Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door spotted testing in India

Written by Pradnesh Naik Oct 02, 2022, 01:21 pm 2 min read

Maruti Suzuki Jimny five-door model will be equipped with multiple airbags. Representative image (Photo credit: Maruti Suzuki)

Maruti Suzuki is gearing up for the launch of the five-door variant of the Jimny in India. The SUV was spotted doing test runs in Leh, albeit in a camouflaged avatar. It will be powered by a 1.5-liter, inline-four, K-series petrol engine that generates 104hp. The three-door model of the popular off-roader is currently manufactured and exported from the brand's facility in Haryana, India.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Jimny is one of the most capable SUVs across the globe with its functional design and no-nonsense four-wheel-drive system. The iconic vehicle first appeared in the 1970s as a compact off-road car.

The second generation of the SUV was sold in India as the Gypsy, which still does duty in the armed forces.

When launched, the updated five-door model could be a game-changer.

Exteriors The SUV will sport round headlight units and alloy wheels

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny five-door model will flaunt a rugged design philosophy similar to the standard model. It will feature a clamshell hood, a sleek vertical-slatted grille, round headlamp units, bumper-mounted fog lamps, and a raked windscreen. The SUV will be flanked by ORVMs, squared-out wheel arches with black cladding, and alloy wheels. Tailgate-mounted spare wheel and bumper-mounted taillights will grace the rear end.

Information It will draw power from a 1.5-liter, K-series engine

The five-door Jimny will likely be backed by the same 1.5-liter, inline-four, K-series petrol engine from the three-door model. The mill churns out 104hp/138Nm. Transmission duties should be carried out by a 5-speed manual gearbox, along with an "AllGrip Pro" four-wheel-drive system.

Interiors It will feature an all-black interior theme and premium upholstery

The interiors of the upcoming Jimny five-door variant are under the wraps. However, we expect the SUV to feature a five-seater cabin with an all-black theme, a minimalist dashboard, premium upholstery, automatic climate control, a multifunctional steering wheel, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and a large infotainment panel with the latest connectivity options. The passengers' safety will be ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, and EBD.

Information Maruti Suzuki Jimny five-door: Pricing

The pricing and availability details of the Jimny five-door model in India will be revealed at the time of launch in the coming months. We expect the SUV to be priced around Rs. 12 lakh mark (ex-showroom). It will primarily rival the Mahindra Thar.