Upcoming Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door spotted testing in India
Maruti Suzuki is gearing up for the launch of the five-door variant of the Jimny in India. The SUV was spotted doing test runs in Leh, albeit in a camouflaged avatar. It will be powered by a 1.5-liter, inline-four, K-series petrol engine that generates 104hp. The three-door model of the popular off-roader is currently manufactured and exported from the brand's facility in Haryana, India.
- The Jimny is one of the most capable SUVs across the globe with its functional design and no-nonsense four-wheel-drive system. The iconic vehicle first appeared in the 1970s as a compact off-road car.
- The second generation of the SUV was sold in India as the Gypsy, which still does duty in the armed forces.
- When launched, the updated five-door model could be a game-changer.
The Maruti Suzuki Jimny five-door model will flaunt a rugged design philosophy similar to the standard model. It will feature a clamshell hood, a sleek vertical-slatted grille, round headlamp units, bumper-mounted fog lamps, and a raked windscreen. The SUV will be flanked by ORVMs, squared-out wheel arches with black cladding, and alloy wheels. Tailgate-mounted spare wheel and bumper-mounted taillights will grace the rear end.
The five-door Jimny will likely be backed by the same 1.5-liter, inline-four, K-series petrol engine from the three-door model. The mill churns out 104hp/138Nm. Transmission duties should be carried out by a 5-speed manual gearbox, along with an "AllGrip Pro" four-wheel-drive system.
The interiors of the upcoming Jimny five-door variant are under the wraps. However, we expect the SUV to feature a five-seater cabin with an all-black theme, a minimalist dashboard, premium upholstery, automatic climate control, a multifunctional steering wheel, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and a large infotainment panel with the latest connectivity options. The passengers' safety will be ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, and EBD.
The pricing and availability details of the Jimny five-door model in India will be revealed at the time of launch in the coming months. We expect the SUV to be priced around Rs. 12 lakh mark (ex-showroom). It will primarily rival the Mahindra Thar.