Aston Martin DBX 707 launched at Rs. 4.63 crore

Written by Pradnesh Naik Oct 02, 2022, 09:30 am 2 min read

Aston Martin DBX 707 is equipped with ADAS functions (Photo credit: Aston Martin)

Aston Martin has introduced its performance-oriented SUV, the DBX 707, in India with a price tag of Rs. 4.63 crore (ex-showroom). The car features chassis upgrades and revised styling along with an uprated 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, V8 engine over the standard version while retaining the overall silhouette. The sporty SUV is currently the most expensive model in the brand's line-up.

Context Why does this story matter?

Aston Martin is one of the heritage automakers around the world with a long history of creating V8 and V12-powered supercars.

The British marque entered the performance-oriented SUV segment in 2020 with the DBX. It was praised by critics and customers alike and featured the brand's elegant yet aggressive design philosophy.

The car rivals the likes of Lamborghini Urus Performante and Ferrari Purosangue.

Exteriors The SUV flaunts swan doors and a chrome-slatted grille

The Aston Martin DBX 707 flaunts a sculpted hood, a signature chrome-slatted grille, LED headlights, bumper-mounted DRLs, a front air splitter, and a wide air dam. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by indicator-mounted ORVMs, swan doors, flush-fitted door handles, and 22-inch designer aluminium wheels. A ducktail spoiler with integrated LED taillamps, a diffuser, and quad exhaust tips are available at the rear.

Information It is backed by a 707hp, 4.0-liter V8 engine

The DBX 707 draws power from a 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, V8 engine that is mated to a 9-speed automatic gearbox, along with an all-wheel-drive system. The mill churns out 707hp of maximum power and 900Nm of peak torque. The SUV has a top speed of 310km/h.

Interiors The car features Alcantara headlining and ventilated front seats

On the Inside, the DBX 707 has a luxurious five-seater cabin with Alcantara headlining, premium leather upholstery, and Piano Black veneers on the dashboard, door trims, and center console. It features ventilated seats, ambient lighting, three-zone climate control, a multifunctional steering wheel, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 10.25-inch infotainment panel. The passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

Information Aston Martin DBX 707: Pricing

In India, the Aston Martin DBX 707 will set you back by Rs. 4.63 crore (ex-showroom). It is a flagship offering from the British marque. The performance-oriented SUV can now be booked online or via the brand's dealerships.

