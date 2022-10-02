Aston Martin DBX 707 launched at Rs. 4.63 crore
Aston Martin has introduced its performance-oriented SUV, the DBX 707, in India with a price tag of Rs. 4.63 crore (ex-showroom). The car features chassis upgrades and revised styling along with an uprated 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, V8 engine over the standard version while retaining the overall silhouette. The sporty SUV is currently the most expensive model in the brand's line-up.
- Aston Martin is one of the heritage automakers around the world with a long history of creating V8 and V12-powered supercars.
- The British marque entered the performance-oriented SUV segment in 2020 with the DBX. It was praised by critics and customers alike and featured the brand's elegant yet aggressive design philosophy.
- The car rivals the likes of Lamborghini Urus Performante and Ferrari Purosangue.
The Aston Martin DBX 707 flaunts a sculpted hood, a signature chrome-slatted grille, LED headlights, bumper-mounted DRLs, a front air splitter, and a wide air dam. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by indicator-mounted ORVMs, swan doors, flush-fitted door handles, and 22-inch designer aluminium wheels. A ducktail spoiler with integrated LED taillamps, a diffuser, and quad exhaust tips are available at the rear.
The DBX 707 draws power from a 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, V8 engine that is mated to a 9-speed automatic gearbox, along with an all-wheel-drive system. The mill churns out 707hp of maximum power and 900Nm of peak torque. The SUV has a top speed of 310km/h.
On the Inside, the DBX 707 has a luxurious five-seater cabin with Alcantara headlining, premium leather upholstery, and Piano Black veneers on the dashboard, door trims, and center console. It features ventilated seats, ambient lighting, three-zone climate control, a multifunctional steering wheel, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 10.25-inch infotainment panel. The passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.
In India, the Aston Martin DBX 707 will set you back by Rs. 4.63 crore (ex-showroom). It is a flagship offering from the British marque. The performance-oriented SUV can now be booked online or via the brand's dealerships.