2023 Subaru Forester arrives with butch looks and 182hp engine

Written by Pradnesh Naik Oct 02, 2022, 05:25 am 2 min read

2023 Subaru Forester is equipped with multiple ADAS functions (Photo credit: Subaru)

Japanese automaker Subaru has taken the wraps off the 2023 iteration of the Forester SUV in the US market with a starting price tag of $27,620 (approximately Rs. 22.54 lakh), which includes a $1,225 destination fee. It is offered in six trim levels: Base, Premium, Sport, Wilderness, Limited, and Touring. The SUV is powered by a 2.5-liter, naturally-aspirated, four-cylinder petrol engine that generates 182hp.

Context Why does this story matter?

Subaru is a well-known name in offroad racing, especially in World Rally Championship, with multiple victories under its belt.

The Japanese marque primarily uses the "Boxer" engine layout for both its road and race cars.

The 2023 Forester uses the brand's rally-derived Symmetrical All Wheel Drive (SAWD) which provides optimal weight distribution with a low center of gravity for improved ride and handling characteristics.

Exteriors The SUV features all-LED lighting setup and 17-inch alloy wheels

The 2023 Subaru Forester has an aggressive design language and flaunts a muscular bonnet, a chrome-surrounded hexagonal grille, swept-back projector LED headlights with integrated DRLs, bumper-mounted fog lamps, and a wide air dam. The SUV is flanked by roof rails, ORVMs flared wheel arches, and 17-inch alloy wheels. Wrap-around taillights and a silvered skid plate are available at the rear end.

Information It is backed by a 2.5-liter, "Boxer" four-cylinder engine

The 2023 Forester draws power from a potent Euro 5 compliant 2.5-liter, naturally-aspirated, "Boxer" four-cylinder petrol engine that is mated to a CVT gearbox, along with Subaru's symmetrical all-wheel-drive system. The mill churns out a maximum power of 182hp and a peak torque of 239Nm.

Interiors The car features Harman Kardon sound system and ADAS functions

Inside, the 2023 Forester gets a spacious cabin with premium upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, a power-adjustable driver's seat, ambient lighting, multi-zone climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The SUV packs a Harman Kardon sound system and an 8.0-inch infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity options. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags, blind-spot detection with lane-change assist, and automatic emergency steering.

Information 2023 Subaru Forester: Pricing

In the US, the 2023 Subaru Forester costs $27,620 (approximately Rs. 22.5 lakh) for the base variant and $37,720 (roughly Rs. 30.8 lakh) for the top-of-the-line Touring trim (including $1,225 destination fee). The SUV will begin arriving at showrooms in December.