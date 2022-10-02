2023 Subaru Forester arrives with butch looks and 182hp engine
Japanese automaker Subaru has taken the wraps off the 2023 iteration of the Forester SUV in the US market with a starting price tag of $27,620 (approximately Rs. 22.54 lakh), which includes a $1,225 destination fee. It is offered in six trim levels: Base, Premium, Sport, Wilderness, Limited, and Touring. The SUV is powered by a 2.5-liter, naturally-aspirated, four-cylinder petrol engine that generates 182hp.
- Subaru is a well-known name in offroad racing, especially in World Rally Championship, with multiple victories under its belt.
- The Japanese marque primarily uses the "Boxer" engine layout for both its road and race cars.
- The 2023 Forester uses the brand's rally-derived Symmetrical All Wheel Drive (SAWD) which provides optimal weight distribution with a low center of gravity for improved ride and handling characteristics.
The 2023 Subaru Forester has an aggressive design language and flaunts a muscular bonnet, a chrome-surrounded hexagonal grille, swept-back projector LED headlights with integrated DRLs, bumper-mounted fog lamps, and a wide air dam. The SUV is flanked by roof rails, ORVMs flared wheel arches, and 17-inch alloy wheels. Wrap-around taillights and a silvered skid plate are available at the rear end.
The 2023 Forester draws power from a potent Euro 5 compliant 2.5-liter, naturally-aspirated, "Boxer" four-cylinder petrol engine that is mated to a CVT gearbox, along with Subaru's symmetrical all-wheel-drive system. The mill churns out a maximum power of 182hp and a peak torque of 239Nm.
Inside, the 2023 Forester gets a spacious cabin with premium upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, a power-adjustable driver's seat, ambient lighting, multi-zone climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The SUV packs a Harman Kardon sound system and an 8.0-inch infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity options. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags, blind-spot detection with lane-change assist, and automatic emergency steering.
In the US, the 2023 Subaru Forester costs $27,620 (approximately Rs. 22.5 lakh) for the base variant and $37,720 (roughly Rs. 30.8 lakh) for the top-of-the-line Touring trim (including $1,225 destination fee). The SUV will begin arriving at showrooms in December.