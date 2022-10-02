Auto

All-electric SKODA ENYAQ iV spotted testing in India; launch imminent

All-electric SKODA ENYAQ iV spotted testing in India; launch imminent

Written by Pradnesh Naik Oct 02, 2022, 12:05 am 2 min read

SKODA ENYAQ iV delivers a range of up to 520km (Photo credit: SKODA)

SKODA has been spotted testing its all-electric SUV, the ENYAQ iV, in India for the second time in a span of four months. The vehicle was spotted sans camouflage, and with what looks like an 80x badge on the tailgate. The said model is the range-topping variant in the European region and is equipped with a large 77kWh battery pack.

Context Why does this story matter?

With sustainable mobility taking the center stage in recent years, every automaker across the world is developing Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs).

The Indian car market has also been buzzing with the launch of capable mid-size luxury EVs such Kia EV6, Volvo XC40 Recharge, and BMW i4.

SKODA is now planning to enter the segment with the ENYAQ iV.

Exteriors The EV flaunts Matrix LED headlights and 19-inch alloy wheels

SKODA ENYAQ iV follows the brand's design philosophy and flaunts an illuminated butterfly grille with a crystalline effect, Matrix LED headlights, a clamshell bonnet, a raked windscreen, a sloping roofline, and a wide air dam. The EV is flanked on the sides by roof rails, blacked-out pillars, ORVMs, and 19-inch alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights and a shark-fin antenna are available at the rear.

Information It has a claimed range of up to 520km

SKODA is yet to reveal the technical details of the ENYAQ iV in India. However, the 80x trim (in the UK market) draws power from dual electric motors linked to a 77kWh battery pack. The setup delivers a range of up to 520km per charge.

Interiors The SUV gets premium leather upholstery and multiple ADAS functions

Inside, the ENYAQ iV has a five-seater cabin with premium leather upholstery on the dashboard, door trims, and seats. It features ambient lighting, a sunroof, automatic climate control, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. The EV houses a digital instrument cluster and a 13.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with the latest connectivity options. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and a host of ADAS functions.

Information SKODA ENYAQ iV: Pricing

The pricing and availability details of the all-electric ENYAQ iV in India will be disclosed by SKODA at the time of launch. For reference, the SUV carries a price tag of £47,875 (approximately Rs. 43.57 lakh) for the 80x model in the UK.