Auto

Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally breaks cover; India launch in 2023

Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally breaks cover; India launch in 2023

Written by Pradnesh Naik Oct 01, 2022, 05:09 pm 2 min read

Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally has a 30-liter fuel tank (Photo credit: Ducati)

Ducati has unveiled the Multistrada V4 Rally model for the global markets at the 2023 Ducati World Premiere. It is a proper off-road-focused variant in the ADV line-up. As for highlights, the motorcycle is equipped with an electronically-adjustable Ducati SkyHook Suspension setup with 200mm of travel at both ends. It is backed by the same 170hp, 1,158cc, V4 engine from the standard model.

Context Why does this story matter?

For the 2023 edition of the Ducati World Premiere, the Italian marque is set to unveil seven new motorcycles.

After unveiling the Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini and Monster SP, the brand has now introduced an off-road-focused Multistrada V4 Rally.

The newest model is a range-topper in the Multistrada line-up and features the cylinder deactivation system, along with adaptive cruise control and Ducati Traction Control (DTC).

Design The ADV flaunts an all-LED lighting setup and wire-spoked wheels

The Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally retains the overall aggressive design philosophy and flaunts a prominent beak, a massive 30-liter fuel tank, dual LED headlights, an adjustable windscreen, a wide handlebar, reinforced engine guards, split-type seats, an upswept exhaust, and a sleek LED taillamp. The ADV packs a 6.5-inch full-color TFT instrument console. It rides on 19-inch (front) and 17-inch (rear) wire-spoked wheels.

Information It is powered by a 1,158cc, V4 engine

The Multistrada V4 Rally is fueled by a 1,158cc, 'Granturismo,' V4 engine that is mated to a 6-speed gearbox, along with a bi-directional quickshifter. The mill produces 170hp of maximum power at 10,750rpm and 121Nm of peak torque at 8,750rpm.

Safety The bike is equipped with traction control and cornering ABS

For the safety of the rider, the Multistrada V4 Rally is equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with cornering ABS, radar-based adaptive cruise control, Ducati traction control, and riding modes. The suspension duties are taken care of by fully-adjustable Ducati SkyHook 50mm inverted forks at the front and an electronically-adjustable cantilever-type mono-shock unit at the rear end of the motorcycle.

Information Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally: Pricing

The details regarding the pricing and availability of the Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally will be announced in the coming months. We expect the range-topping Rally model to carry a premium over the V4 S variant, which costs Rs. 25.49 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.