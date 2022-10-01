Auto

Mahindra XUV300 (facelift) will debut on October 7: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Oct 01, 2022, 04:39 pm 2 min read

Facelifted Mahindra XUV300 will feature redesigned alloy wheels. Representative image (Photo credit: Mahindra)

Mahindra is gearing up to unveil the facelifted version of the capable XUV300 compact SUV in India on October 7. This will be the first update to the car since its debut in 2019 and will feature a redesigned front fascia along with the brand's new "Twin Peaks" logo. It will likely be powered by a re-tuned version of the existing 1.2-liter petrol engine.

Context Why does this story matter?

In 2019, Mahindra had introduced the XUV300 in the highly competitive compact-SUV category in the Indian market. It rivaled the then segment leaders Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Hyundai VENUE.

With the competition moving ahead, the homegrown automaker has planned to update the SUV to attract more potential buyers.

The brand will likely introduce the uprated petrol engine showcased at the Auto Expo 2022.

Exteriors The SUV will flaunt projector headlights and "Twin Peaks" logo

The Mahindra XUV300 (facelift) will flaunt the new "Twin Peaks" logo at both the ends along with a muscular bonnet, chrome-studded grille, projector headlights with LED DRLs, silvered skid plates, a raked windscreen, and a wide air dam. On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and redesigned alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights will grace the rear.

Information It will be offered with two powertrain options

The technical details of the refreshed XUV300 are yet to be disclosed. We expect the SUV to be powered by a re-tuned version of the 1.2-liter petrol engine with a maximum power of 128hp, and a 1.5-liter diesel motor that develops 116.5hp.

Interiors The car will feature connected car functions and six airbags

The interiors of the facelifted XUV300 are under wraps. However, we expect the SUV to retain the spacious five-seater cabin from the current generation model. It will likely feature a minimalistic dashboard, leatherette upholstery, an electric sunroof, automatic climate control, ambient lighting, a multifunctional steering wheel, connected car functions, and a large touchscreen infotainment system. Passengers' safety will be ensured by six airbags.

Information Mahindra XUV300 (facelift): Pricing

The pricing and availability details of the updated Mahindra XUV300 will be announced during the launch event on October 7. We expect the SUV to carry a premium over the outgoing model, which starts at Rs. 8.41 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.