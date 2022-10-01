Auto

MG ZS EV becomes costlier in India: Check revised prices

MG ZS EV becomes costlier in India: Check revised prices

Written by Pradnesh Naik Oct 01, 2022, 02:47 pm 2 min read

MG ZS EV has a claimed range of up to 461km (Photo credit: MG Motor)

MG Motor has increased the prices of the ZS EV in India by up to Rs. 61,800. The electric SUV is now offered with an optional 'Iconic Ivory' dual-tone interior theme in the range-topping Exclusive variant for an additional cost of Rs. 10,000. The price revision is done due to the rising input costs and ongoing global semiconductor shortage.

Context Why does this story matter?

Morris Garages or MG Motor is a heritage automaker founded in 1930 in Oxford, England. The brand was known for its popular sports cars in the early 1960s.

The British marque was one of the first to enter the mass-market EV segment in India with the ZS EV in 2019.

The 2022 model rivals the Tata Nexon EV MAX and Hyundai KONA.

Exteriors The SUV sports a closed-off grille and 17-inch alloy wheels

The MG ZS EV has a typical SUV silhouette and sports a sculpted bonnet, a closed front grille with an integrated charging port, swept-back LED headlights, eyebrow-shaped DRLs, a wide air dam, and revised bumpers. The EV is flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, black B-pillars, and designer 17-inch alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillamps and a shark-fin antenna are available on the rear end.

Information It is offered with a 173hp, all-electric powertrain

The ZS EV is backed by an electric motor paired with a large 50.3kWh battery pack. The setup develops a maximum power of 173hp and a peak torque of 280Nm. The SUV has a claimed range of up to 461km on a single charge.

Interiors The EV is equipped with six airbags and panoramic sunroof

On the inside, the ZS EV has a spacious five-seater cabin with a minimalistic dashboard design. It features a panoramic sunroof, a wireless charger, connected car functions, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The SUV packs a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch infotainment panel with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The passengers' safety is ensured by six airbags.

Information MG ZS EV: Pricing

In India, the MG ZS EV now starts at Rs. 22.58 lakh for the base Excite variant and goes up to Rs. 26.6 lakh for the range-topping Exclusive model with the optional Dual Tone Iconic Ivory interior theme (all prices, ex-showroom).