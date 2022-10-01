Auto

Jawa 42 Bobber launched at Rs. 2.06 lakh: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Oct 01, 2022, 10:38 am 2 min read

Jawa 42 Bobber rides on wire-spoke wheels (Photo credit: Jawa Motorcycles)

Jawa Motorcycles has launched the 42 Bobber motorcycle in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 2.06 lakh (ex-showroom). It is the second bobber-styled offering from the brand after the Perak. The bike is available with the same 30.6hp, 334cc from the Perak and is available in three color schemes of Mystic Copper, Moonstone White, and Jasper Red Dual Tone.

Context Why does this story matter?

Jawa Motorcycles was founded in Prague, Czech Republic in 1929 as a motorcycle and moped manufacturer.

The company was resurrected in December 2018 by Mahindra-owned Classic Legends.

The 42 Bobber is the brand's second take on the super-rare bobber-style of motorcycles after the Perak. However, the former has a neo-retro vibe to it, unlike the old-school charm of the latter.

Design The motorcycle flaunts round headlamp unit and a rider-only saddle

Moonstone White color scheme

The Jawa 42 Bobber has a retro-inspired silhouette and flaunts a muscular teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a round headlamp unit, a wide handlebar, bar-end mirrors, dual exhausts, a two-way adjustable rider-only saddle, a large rear fender with an optional luggage rack, and a circular taillamp. The cruiser motorcycle packs a negative-backlit LCD instrument cluster and an all-LED lighting setup. It rides on wire-spoked wheels.

Information It is backed by a 334cc, single-cylinder engine

The 42 Bobber is powered by a 334cc single-cylinder, SOHC, fuel-injected engine that churns out 30.6hp of maximum power and 32.74Nm of peak torque. The mill is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety It is equipped with disc brakes and dual-channel ABS

In terms of rider safety, the 42 Bobber comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better braking performance on loose surfaces. The suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by telescopic forks at the front and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit at the rear end.

Information Jawa 42 Bobber: Pricing

The all-new Jawa 42 Bobber will set you back by Rs. 2.06 lakh for the Mystic Copper version, Rs. 2.07 for the Moonstone White variant, and Rs. 2.09 for the Jasper Red Dual Tone color scheme (all price, ex-showroom) in India.

