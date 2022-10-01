Auto

2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara review: Should you buy it?

Written by Somnath Chatterjee Oct 01, 2022, 09:25 am 3 min read

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is available in six variants and its price begins at Rs. 10.45 lakh

Maruti Suzuki has been on a launching spree and its latest product is aimed at the lucrative compact SUV space. Called as the Grand Vitara, it also marks the return of a famous nameplate. The Grand Vitara is offered with two powertrains and with multiple gearbox options. In this review, we focus on the mild-hybrid 1.5-liter petrol engine with the automatic gearbox.

Context Why does this story matter?

The compact SUV segment has been the most popular in terms of sales numbers and Maruti Suzuki is keen to dominate this space in order to expand its SUV line-up.

For the automaker, the Grand Vitara is also the next step in developing new products and technologies for India along with being the first showcase for the strong hybrid technology.

Exteriors The car has an aggressive design

The Grand Vitara is easily distinguishable with its large chrome finish grille along with the split headlamp treatment. The headlamp design also has a three element pattern also similar to the one on the Baleno. Square wheel arches and a tapered roofline give the design a muscular stance along with horizontal LED taillamps. The 17-inch alloys are of adequate size and look proportionate.

Interiors The interior is the most premium yet from Maruti Suzuki

The interiors are easily the best yet from Maruti Suzuki with soft-touch materials and faux leather inserts along with a brown upholstery color. Silver finished highlights also liven up the cabin. Some switchgear is shared with other Maruti cars but overall, the cabin does feel premium. The 1.5-liter mild-hybrid gets conventional dials instead of a fully digital instrument cluster.

Space The rear seats get a recline function

The Grand Vitara feels sufficiently roomy inside with adequate space for four passengers. The presence of a panoramic sunroof provides for an airy feel. The mild-hybrid version also gets an increased boot capacity over the strong hybrid version. Storage space is pretty good and the seats themselves are comfortable as well. The rear seats also get a recline function.

Features From connected car technology to a 360-degree-view camera

The Grand Vitara is fully loaded with various features like a 360-degree-view camera system with multiple views, customizable display and a two-pane panoramic sunroof which can be fully opened. It also gets connected car technology, a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, climate control, wireless charging, ambient lighting, six airbags and more. The strong hybrid version gets even more features like a head-up display.

Performance The engine provides high fuel efficiency

The mild-hybrid Grand Vitara gets a 1.5-liter petrol engine with 103hp/177Nm and our test car had the 6-speed automatic with paddle shifters. The engine is also seen on other Maruti Suzuki cars. While being adequately powered, it has very good refinement. You will also get excellent real-world fuel efficiency figures between 14-18km/l. We also like the 210mm ground clearance and the tough suspension.

Our verdict Is it worth your money?

Prices for the mild-hybrid Grand Vitara 1.5-liter petrol start from Rs. 10.45 lakh (ex-showroom), making it excellent value for money due to the overall packaging along with the smooth powertrain. The Grand Vitara is easily the best car ever from Maruti Suzuki and would be the toughest rival yet to the current segment best sellers.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara What works and what doesn't Our Rating Good Stuff: Premium styling Impressive interior quality Long equipment list Fantastic fuel efficiency Smooth petrol powertrain Bad Stuff: Rear seat could be more spacious No turbo-petrol offered