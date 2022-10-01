Auto

Top four motorcycle under Rs. 3 lakh: Check features, design

Written by Pradnesh Naik Oct 01, 2022, 01:01 am 3 min read

All below-mentioned motorcycles have alloy wheels as a common feature

The Indian motorcycle market is one of the biggest in the world. With the new-age design upgrades and modern technologies, bikes are getting expensive day by day. However, certain bikes on our shore offer a great value-for-money proposition. With the festive season around the corner, here is our list of the top four motorcycles you can buy under Rs. 3 lakh.

Context Why does this story matter?

As per the projection by IMARC Group, the Indian two-wheeler market is expected to reach around 42.2 million units by 2027, making it the biggest in the world. It primarily includes motorcycles, mopeds, scooters, and electric two-wheelers.

Competition has been heating up lately in the sub-500cc motorcycle category, with companies like KTM, Bajaj Auto, and TVS Motor Company offering great products at reasonable prices.

Bike #1 TVS Ronin: Price starts at Rs. 1.49 lakh

The TVS Ronin is a neo-retro offering loaded with various tech-based features. The bike sits on a split double-cradle frame and has a single-piece seat, an upswept exhaust, golden-colored front forks, a digital instrument cluster, alloy wheels, and full-LED illumination. It is equipped with disc brakes, single/dual-channel ABS, and riding modes. It draws power from a 225.9cc, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine that makes 20.12hp/19.93Nm.

Bike #2 Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Price begins at Rs. 1.5 lakh

The Hunter 350 is the most affordable model from Royal Enfield in India. The motorcycle is underpinned by the new J-series architecture and sports a muscular fuel tank, a round headlamp, a wide handlebar, a ribbed-type seat, single/dual-channel ABS, and a semi-digital instrument cluster sourced from the Meteor 350. It is offered with a 349cc, single-cylinder engine that generates 20.2hp/27Nm.

Bike #3 Bajaj Dominar 400: Costs Rs. 2.24 lakh

The Bajaj Dominar 400 is a power-cruiser offering from the homegrown brand. The bike flaunts a muscular fuel tank, a wide handlebar, split-type seats, always-on LED headlights, dual barrel exhaust, angular mirrors, grab rails, and split LED taillights. It is equipped with disc brakes and dual-channel ABS. It is fueled by a 373.3cc single-cylinder, DOHC, liquid-cooled engine that develops 39.4hp/35Nm.

Bike #4 KTM 250 Adventure: Available at Rs. 2.44 lakh

The KTM 250 Adventure is a quarter-liter ADV motorcycle from the Austrian bikemaker. The motorcycle gets a muscular fuel tank, a tall windscreen, a wide handlebar with knuckle protectors, split-type seats, LED DRLs, a digital instrument cluster, alloy wheels, and a sleek LED taillamp. It features rider aids such as off-road ABS. It packs a 248.76cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that churns out 29.5hp/24Nm.