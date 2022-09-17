Auto

Ducati Monster SP unveiled as track-focused motorcycle: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Sep 17, 2022, 11:28 am 2 min read

Ducati Monster SP sports MotoGP-inspired livery (Photo credit: Ducati)

Ducati has taken the wraps off its latest track-focused offering, the Monster SP, for the global markets. The motorcycle is based on the regular Monster model but features various mechanical and cosmetic upgrades. Also, it is the second offering to be showcased in the 2023 digital World Premiere series of the Italian superbike marque. The bike is powered by a 937cc V-twin Testastretta engine.

Context Why does this story matter?

The SP or "Sport Production" models in Ducati's line-up are essentially track-focused yet street-legal motorcycles. These bikes are offered with mechanical upgrades usually seen on the brand's MotoGP race bikes.

The Italian automaker introduced the Monster in 1993 as an accessible version of the SuperSport model.

The SP variant is a first for the Monster range and offers better ride and handling characteristics.

Design The streetfighter tips the scales at 186kg

The Ducati Monster SP is lighter than the standard model by 2kg. The bike gets an aluminium alloy monocoque frame and features a muscular 14-liter fuel tank, a wide handlebar with a steering damper, an oval-shaped LED headlamp, split-type seats, "Termignoni" slip-on exhaust, and a sleek LED taillight. The motorcycle packs a 4.3-inch full-color TFT instrument console and rides on 17-inch designer alloy wheels.

Information It is backed by a 111hp, V-twin engine

The Monster SP draws power from a 937cc, V-twin Testastretta engine that churns out a maximum power of 111hp at 9,250rpm and a peak torque of 93Nm at 6,500rpm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox, along with a slipper clutch and bi-directional quick-shifter.

Safety Features Brembo disc brakes and fully-adjustable Ohlins suspensions

In terms of rider safety, the Monster SP is equipped with disc brakes on both wheels along with Brembo Stylema calipers, cornering ABS, ride-by-wire throttle, traction control, and three riding modes: Sport, Road, and Wet. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are handled by fully-adjustable Ohlins inverted forks on the front and progressive linkage-type Ohlins mono-shock units on the rear end.

Information Ducati Monster SP: Pricing

The details regarding the pricing and availability of the Ducati Monster SP are yet to be disclosed by the Italian bikemaker. However, we expect the middleweight streetfighter to carry a premium over the standard model, which starts at Rs. 12.49 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.

