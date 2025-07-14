Another Odisha couple made to pull plough over same-clan marriage

A young couple in Odisha 's Koraput district was publicly humiliated and paraded through their village while allegedly tied to a wooden plough for marrying within the same clan. The incident took place on Sunday in Nadimeitiki village of Narayanpatna block. According to locals, the couple's love marriage violated traditional tribal customs and was considered taboo. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms.

Ritual aftermath 'Purification ritual' performed to cleanse community of 'crime' After the public humiliation, village elders performed a "purification ritual" to cleanse the community of what they termed as a "crime." Villager Nagesh Tandi explained that, according to their tradition, such relationships are believed to bring misfortune, especially affecting crops. He added that this symbolic punishment was meant as a warning. After the ritual, the couple was permitted to stay with the husband's father.

Legal probe Police investigating viral video of incident Narayanpatna IIC Pramod Nayak confirmed that police are investigating the viral video of the incident. "A team has been sent to investigate. The matter is under inquiry," he said. This is the second such incident in Odisha within a week, with another case reported from Rayagada district on Wednesday. In that case, a young couple was similarly paraded and forced to plow a field as part of their punishment for marrying within their clan.

Twitter Post Video of earlier incident When culture becomes vulture !

A scene from Rayagada district of #Odisha ! A boy n girl who love each other are forced to plough in public just like bullocks as punishment !

It's inhuman indeed ! should be stopped @Ashok_Kashmir@irfhabib@BabelePiyush@amityadavbharatpic.twitter.com/4w2hNaMGy5 — Amiya_Pandav ଅମିୟ ପାଣ୍ଡଵ Write n Fight (@AmiyaPandav) July 11, 2025