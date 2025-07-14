Indians with 500-plus runs in a Test series in England

India's Test captain Shubman Gill has broken a long-standing record set by former captain Rahul Dravid . The in-form batter, who accomplished the milestone on Day 4 of the third Test against England at Lord's, has now become the highest scorer for India in a Test series in England. He surpassed Dravid's tally of 602 runs scored during India's tour of England in 2002. On this note, let's look at Indian batters with 500-plus runs in a Test series in England.

#1 Shubman Gill - 607 runs in 2025 Gill, who scored 16 runs and 6 in the Lord's Test, has taken his tally to 607 runs across three Tests in the ongoing series at 101.17. Gill started the series with scores worth 147 and 8 at Headingley, Leeds. This was followed by knocks of 269 and 161 at Edgbaston. The 269-run knock is the highest score for an Indian batter in Tests outside Asia.

#2 Rahul Dravid - 602 runs in 2002 Gill broke the record of the legendary Rahul Dravid, who scored 602 runs in four matches during the 2002 Test tour of England. He batted six times in that series and was dismissed under 40 just once. His scores read 46, 63, 13, 115, 148, and 217 as Dravid clocked an average of 100.33. His heroics helped India earn a 1-1 draw.

#3 Virat Kohli - 593 runs in 2018 The 2018 away series against England will remain one of the highlights of Virat Kohli's Test career. Kohli finished the series with 593 at 59.3 with the help of two tons and three fifties across five Tests (10 innings). The then-Indian skipper was in a league of his own as no other batter could even manage 350 runs in the series. Kohli smashed two tons and three fifties in that series, though India lost 1-4.