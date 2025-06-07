What's the story

England talisman Jos Buttler played a stellar innings of 96 off 59 balls in the first T20I against West Indies at the Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street.

Buttler's performance helped England post a competitive total of 188/6 as the team later won the game by 21 runs.

Meanwhile, this was Buttler's 90th half-century in the 20-over format.

Here we look at the batters with 90 or more fifties in the format.