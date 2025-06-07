4 batters with 90-plus fifties in T20 cricket
What's the story
England talisman Jos Buttler played a stellar innings of 96 off 59 balls in the first T20I against West Indies at the Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street.
Buttler's performance helped England post a competitive total of 188/6 as the team later won the game by 21 runs.
Meanwhile, this was Buttler's 90th half-century in the 20-over format.
Here we look at the batters with 90 or more fifties in the format.
#4
Jos Buttler - 90 fifties
Buttler's 96-run knock saw him enter this elite list.
As per ESPNcricicinfo, the star batter has now raced to 12,747 runs at an average of 35.70 from 449 T20s.
Buttler has a fine strike rate of 145.94 as he has also clobbered eight tons besides 90 fifties.
He owns 543 sixes in the format. 3,631 of his runs have come in T20Is at 35.95 from 135 matches.
#3
Babar Azam - 93 fifties
Pakistan's Babar Azam is next on this elite list. He has recorded 93 fifties in the 20-over format so far.
To date, Azam has scored 11,330 runs from 320 T20 matches at a phenomenal average of 43.07 (SR: 129.33).
The tally includes 214 sixes.
No other batter with at least 6,000 runs boasts a better average.
His is only second only to Chris Gayle (22) in terms of T20 tons, having touched the landmark 11 times. .
#2
Virat Kohli - 105 fifties
Earlier this year, the talismanic Virat Kohli became the first Indian to complete 13,000 runs in T20 cricket.
Meanwhile, he has smoked 105 fifties in the format besides nine tons.
Kohli has overall smoked 13,543 runs across 414 T20s at a fine average of 41.92. The tally includes 435 sixes and a strike rate of 134.67.
His tally of 9,085 runs for Royal Challengers Bengaluru is the most for a player for a particular team.
#1
David Warner - 111 fifties
Australian legend David Warner tops this list, having smoked 111 fifties besides eight hundreds.
With a remarkable 13,281 runs at a strike rate of 140.58 from 412 T20 matches, Warner has been a standout performer in the format.
He averages a fine 36.89 as the tally includes 473 sixes as well. The batter's majority of T20 runs have come in the Indian Premier League, having scored 6,565 runs in 184 matches.